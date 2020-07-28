Jake and his sole companion Sparky in ‘Woodland’ (Joie Anacker)

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

A horror movie filmed in Port McNeill in 2017 is coming out on AppleTV on July 28.

Woodland (originally called Crypto) tells the spooky story of a photographer whose future is revealed to him through photographs.

Jake takes a job at a Haida Gwaii lodge over the winter as a watchman where he expects to make a quick buck, get some photos, and take a break from life in the city.

Life, it seems, isn’t finished with him. Through dreams, hallucinations, flashbacks and some strange combination of premonition and supernatural intervention, Jake struggles with his past and what the future may hold.

Jake’s mind sprawls through the film’s sparseness, pulling viewers into his isolation. Does prophesy determine the future, or does it invite the viewer to act?

The movie was made over two weeks in February 2017 at the Hidden Cove Lodge in Port McNeill and locations chosen to look like Haida Gwaii. After a year in post-production, Woodland was picked up by Freestyle Digital Media for North America. Jon Silverberg wrote and directed. Richard Harmon from CW’s The 100 stars with Philip Granger, Frank C. Turner, Catherine Jack and Amanda Tapping.

READ MORE: ‘Crypto’ thriller filmed in Port McNeill

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies and TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs speak in support of big screen at multiplex

Club suffered a ‘six-figure loss’ during the 2019-2020 season

Alberni Valley church holds ‘drive-in’ service

Pastor Bill Cottrill said he missed having personal contact with his parishioners

Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni during COVID-19 pandemic

Property crime is down ‘significantly’ for the quarter

LOOK BACK: The legacy of Armour and Helen Ford

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

Senior officiating manager heads to NHL camp in Toronto, misses cancelled Alberni golf classic

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii at a remote fishing lodge

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Most Read