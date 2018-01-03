Pyrography exhibit opens at Rollin next week

Melissa Martin

Special to the News

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a very talented young gal who will be showcasing her collection of pyrography.

Samm Moore grew up in the Alberni Valley and has recently discovered her love of this amazing medium. Moore will be showcasing her collection of pyrography in her first-ever, self-titled art exhibit. Mark your calendars as this show is truly amazing.

The exhibit opens Tuesday, Jan. 9 and will run until Friday, Feb. 2. Join us in the galley Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to meet Moore and see her amazing work.

ROLLIN ANNUAL WINTER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual winter closure. We will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. Happy Holidays!

RENEW YOUR COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL MEMBERSHIP

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can be renewed in January, 2018. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. Also available is an artist membership (call for more details) for only $25 annually.

As we are a non-profit organization we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre will begin taking all your book donations beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 for our annual Giant Book Sale in May. Please hang onto your books until that time. The book bin is located on the main floor under the stairs.

BARKLEY SOUND COMMUNITY CHOIR

Let out your inner songbird! Come and join Barkley Sounds Community Choir every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at the United Church on Church St., beginning January 10, under new director Mike Villette.

Singing is fun and rewarding, builds confidence and community. No experience necessary, no audition required. $40 for the spring session, assistance available. For more info, please call Sylvia Springer, 250-723-7185.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Saturday, Jan. 6, 8-10 p.m., John Lee Trio with special guest Al McLean on sax – Jazz

Friday, Jan. 12, 8-10:30 p.m., Dance with Timeless – Golden Oldies & Country

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-10 p.m., Cara McCandless Weekender Tour – Singer/Songwriter

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.