A piece of pyrography by Alberni Valley artist Samm Moore. Her exhibit opens Tuesday, Jan. 9 and will run until Friday, Feb. 2. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Pyrography exhibit opens at Rollin next week

Port Alberni artist Samm Moore’s collection of pyrography will be on display

Melissa Martin

Special to the News

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a very talented young gal who will be showcasing her collection of pyrography.

Samm Moore grew up in the Alberni Valley and has recently discovered her love of this amazing medium. Moore will be showcasing her collection of pyrography in her first-ever, self-titled art exhibit. Mark your calendars as this show is truly amazing.

The exhibit opens Tuesday, Jan. 9 and will run until Friday, Feb. 2. Join us in the galley Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to meet Moore and see her amazing work.

ROLLIN ANNUAL WINTER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual winter closure. We will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. Happy Holidays!

RENEW YOUR COMMUNITY ARTS COUNCIL MEMBERSHIP

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can be renewed in January, 2018. The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. Also available is an artist membership (call for more details) for only $25 annually.

As we are a non-profit organization we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre will begin taking all your book donations beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 for our annual Giant Book Sale in May. Please hang onto your books until that time. The book bin is located on the main floor under the stairs.

BARKLEY SOUND COMMUNITY CHOIR

Let out your inner songbird! Come and join Barkley Sounds Community Choir every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at the United Church on Church St., beginning January 10, under new director Mike Villette.

Singing is fun and rewarding, builds confidence and community. No experience necessary, no audition required. $40 for the spring session, assistance available. For more info, please call Sylvia Springer, 250-723-7185.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Saturday, Jan. 6, 8-10 p.m., John Lee Trio with special guest Al McLean on sax – Jazz

Friday, Jan. 12, 8-10:30 p.m., Dance with Timeless – Golden Oldies & Country

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-10 p.m., Cara McCandless Weekender Tour – Singer/Songwriter

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Previous story
Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Just Posted

Pyrography exhibit opens at Rollin next week

Port Alberni artist Samm Moore’s collection of pyrography will be on display

Late eye doctor remembers his Port Alberni roots with large donations

EJ Hughes painting, $100K donated to city and community foundation

TOTEM 63: Armada boys rely on size, skill for Totem tournament

ADSS senior boys will be kicking off the tournament on Thursday, Jan. 11

Alberni council considers rezoning instead of evicting business from fairgrounds

Eviction notice extended for Alberni Paving while OCP, rezoning is considered

Port Alberni’s New Year’s baby makes surprise appearance

Hugo Patrick Ross wasn’t supposed to arrive in this world until Jan.… Continue reading

WATCH: Port Alberni takes the plunge

Port Alberni rang in 2018 with a dip in the Alberni Inlet during the annual Polar Bear Swim

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Most Read