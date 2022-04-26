Raincity plays Rainbow Room in Port Alberni

Raincity is a Vancouver-based rage-funk band fronted by female leads on saxophone and vocals. The five band members will bring their eclectic mix of musical influences to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, April 30 as part of their Vancouver Island tour.

One of the principal performers with Raincity will be a familiar face for Parksville residents. Singer Clare Twiddy graduated from Ballenas Secondary School and was a member of Parksville Dance School (now Innovate Dance) and Dancestreams. She moved to Vancouver in 2010 to further her dance career, but a spinal injury forced her to change direction. She chose music.

“I’ve been doing music since 2014…which I think was my real passion,” she says. “Our band got together in 2016.” They started as a jazz trio known as Raincity Blue. They dropped the “Blue” in 2019 and have since added to their sound.

“If people know Five Alarm Funk, we’re definitely in that vibe.”

Raincity’s Island tour kicks off April 27 at the Queen’s Bar in Nanaimo, opening for Five Alarm Funk. Then it’s off to Salt Spring Island April 28 (the Mateada) and Victoria April 29 with Five Alarm Funk before landing in Port Alberni April 30. The final Island gig is May 1 in Duncan at the Duncan Showroom.

Their new album, ‘A Proper Latte,’ dropped earlier this month and it takes aim at the pigeon-holing of musicians—trying to put them into one category or another. Like their new album, people coming to the show can expect some rock, pop and R&B, mixed with a little metal when Raincity takes the stage. “Dancin’ tunes,” adds Twiddy.

Although Raincity has performed approximately 300 shows since its members got together in 2016, this will be the first time for a show in Port Alberni. “We’re so excited,” Twiddy said. The Island swing is a precursor to the band’s Canada-wide tour, which starts May 19. These are also the first live shows they’ve performed in a couple of years, although they did some virtual appearances that were well received.

“I feel everything went from zero to 100 very quickly. We’re ready.”

Tickets for the Rainbow Room (3752 Fourth Ave., Port Alberni) are $10 per set and available online through www.facebook.com/RainbowRoomLounge or at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m.



