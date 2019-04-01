Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.

He was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has died at age 33.

Police in Los Angeles say he was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns. Two other men were shot and wounded and were last listed in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Crisis Response team said Sunday that “we lost a great musician” and support has been offered to Hussle’s family.

READ MORE: Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

As night fell in Los Angeles, a large crowd of fans and residents gathered behind police lines. Police say detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and looking to see if any surveillance video captured the incident.

Rihanna tweeted, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!”

Atlantic Records, Hussle’s label, issued a statement via Twitter saying, “Words cannot express our sadness. Nipsey was not only one of the greatest artists we worked with but an amazing father & leader in his community.”

READ MORE: Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Actress and writer Issa Rae tweeted, “”Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read