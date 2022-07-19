The Islands Folk Festival is back this summer at Providence Farm in Duncan on July 23, 2022. (Citizen file)

The Islands Folk Festival is back this summer at Providence Farm in Duncan on July 23, 2022. (Citizen file)

Return of the Islands Folk Festival just around the corner after 2-year absence

This year’s roster of performers has a distinctly Vancouver Island and British Columbia focus

The 38th Islands Folk Festival — a full day of family fun and folk music at Providence Farm near Duncan — has almost arrived.

The party starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 and continues all day, right until midnight.

The Tzinquaw Dancers kick off the day, welcoming this year’s festival attendees to Hul’qumi’num Territory. They’ll be followed up with a roster of 25 acts spread out across five stages located around the pastoral sit.

This year’s roster of performers has a distinctly Vancouver Island and British Columbia focus, according to Artistic Director Bruce Gerrish.

“We’ve been lucky to secure a really strong line up including Grammy award winner Alex Cuba, Harry Manx, Jim Byrnes, The Bills, Shari Ulrich and so many more familiar names and exciting new acts. It’s going to make for a fantastic day.”

Camping is a go this year, and is available on site starting July 22, though campers are encouraged to book early.

The festival is also providing many food options thanks to a variety of food vendors and a beverage garden.

Also on hand at the family friendly event are arts and craft vendors and a “Wee Folks” kids zone.

With limited parking on site, festival-goers are encouraged to go green and use the free shuttle from Duncan to the festival site all throughout the day and evening. The shuttle map and schedule are posted on the festival’s website.

For a full line up of this year’s performers, festival location, ticket and camping information, and volunteer opportunities visit the festival website.

Get your tickets now through the website – $90 for an adult (youth are half-price and kids under 12 free).

