Rollin Art Centre hosts open house for artists’ networking

The Rollin Art Centre will keep up the momentum of last weekend’s Days With the Arts and Solstice Festival by hosting an artists’ open house this Sunday, June 24 from 1–3 p.m. We’re encouraging artists to join us in the garden and on the terrace at Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street to meet other artists.

This was a walk-in event we did last year and it’s for new artists who have recently come to town and want to network and meet the community arts council board, or for veteran artists who would like to meet or mentor new artists. Share ideas, bring any current artwork you’d like to share. This is an informal event—no formal speeches. Port Alberni-based guitarist Doug Gretzinger will provide live entertainment for the afternoon.

Help support the arts by attending this afternoon celebrating fellow Alberni Valley’s artists.

CHAOS, CREATIVITY AND INSPIRATION

Before catching the artists’ open house, take in the current exhibit at the rollin featuring four artists with diverse talent: Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne.

“Chaos & Creativity” will hang in the main gallery until June 29. New artists can come check out the exhibit and perhaps gain some inspiration for hosting their own art show in 2019. Inquire at the gallery about their list of exhibitors.

TAKE IN TEA ON THE TERRACE

At 15 years old, Morgan Schoen is a veteran performer with the Rollin Art Centre’s summertime Teas on the Terrace. Schoen kicks off this season’s musical list with her Indie-alternative-pop sound. She is a multi-instrumentalist, with experience playing keyboard, guitar or ukelele while she sings.

Schoen participated in Solstice Fest at the Rollin Art Centre last weekend, both as a solo singer and with her Improv group, and she was also a busker for Port Days at Harbour Quay. She has also been a recognizable face on stage with Stages Youth Theatre, playing the role of Mowgli in The Jungle Book in April as well as Frenchie in the ADSS production of Grease last month.

Tea on the Terrace run every Thursday in July and August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake. Thise year you can choose from our “high” tea or “low” tea: tickets are $20 for high teas (serving on a two-tiered plate, two sweets and two savouries, catered by Harvest Thyme Fine Foods) and $15 for low teas (serving strawberry shortcake).

July 5 (low tea) — Morgan Schoen – 15 yrs. old, Indie-Alternative-Pop singer & multi instrumentalist.

July 12 (high tea) — Folk Song Circle – A group who sings for the joy of making music together.

July 19 (low tea) — Old Time Fiddlers – Traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old-world music.

July 26 (low tea) — Dennis Olsen – Acoustic -Blues, rock, country & easy listening.

August 2 (high tea) — Marilyn Harper Smith – Acoustic, easy listening, pop, country & original songs.

August 9 (low tea) — Tim Faylor – Folk, R&B & rock.

August 16 (low tea) — Sandy Bouleau – Acoustic, easy listening, mix of classical, show tunes and a little bit of pop.

August 23 (low tea) — Paul Kurucz – A Port Alberni favourite.

GET ARTSY AT SUMMER CAMP

Are you looking for something creative and fun for your children this summer? The Rollin Art Centre has a number of programs for children and youth, focusing on different art media. We also offer creative writing programs for youth with Hannah Cheetham this summer.

Call the gallery at 250-724-3412 for more information and to register. You can also check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley/.

BE BEDAZZLED BY FABRIC

Bedazzled is the Parksville Quilt Show, taking place June 22—24 at the Oceanside Place Arena in Parksville. Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Gala evening event is planned for the Friday night from 7–9 p.m. at Parksville Community Centre, admission is $10.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre.

Call 250-724-3412.