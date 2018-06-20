Morgan Schoen returns to Teas on the Terrace for the summer of 2018 at the Rollin Art Centre. VANESSA SCHOEN PHOTO

Rollin Art Centre hosts open house for artists’ networking

Teas on the Terrace kick off July 5 with teen musician Morgan Schoen

The Rollin Art Centre will keep up the momentum of last weekend’s Days With the Arts and Solstice Festival by hosting an artists’ open house this Sunday, June 24 from 1–3 p.m. We’re encouraging artists to join us in the garden and on the terrace at Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street to meet other artists.

This was a walk-in event we did last year and it’s for new artists who have recently come to town and want to network and meet the community arts council board, or for veteran artists who would like to meet or mentor new artists. Share ideas, bring any current artwork you’d like to share. This is an informal event—no formal speeches. Port Alberni-based guitarist Doug Gretzinger will provide live entertainment for the afternoon.

Help support the arts by attending this afternoon celebrating fellow Alberni Valley’s artists.

CHAOS, CREATIVITY AND INSPIRATION

Before catching the artists’ open house, take in the current exhibit at the rollin featuring four artists with diverse talent: Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne.

“Chaos & Creativity” will hang in the main gallery until June 29. New artists can come check out the exhibit and perhaps gain some inspiration for hosting their own art show in 2019. Inquire at the gallery about their list of exhibitors.

TAKE IN TEA ON THE TERRACE

At 15 years old, Morgan Schoen is a veteran performer with the Rollin Art Centre’s summertime Teas on the Terrace. Schoen kicks off this season’s musical list with her Indie-alternative-pop sound. She is a multi-instrumentalist, with experience playing keyboard, guitar or ukelele while she sings.

Schoen participated in Solstice Fest at the Rollin Art Centre last weekend, both as a solo singer and with her Improv group, and she was also a busker for Port Days at Harbour Quay. She has also been a recognizable face on stage with Stages Youth Theatre, playing the role of Mowgli in The Jungle Book in April as well as Frenchie in the ADSS production of Grease last month.

Tea on the Terrace run every Thursday in July and August. Join us on the terrace, under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake. Thise year you can choose from our “high” tea or “low” tea: tickets are $20 for high teas (serving on a two-tiered plate, two sweets and two savouries, catered by Harvest Thyme Fine Foods) and $15 for low teas (serving strawberry shortcake).

July 5 (low tea) — Morgan Schoen – 15 yrs. old, Indie-Alternative-Pop singer & multi instrumentalist.

July 12 (high tea) — Folk Song Circle – A group who sings for the joy of making music together.

July 19 (low tea) — Old Time Fiddlers – Traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old-world music.

July 26 (low tea) — Dennis Olsen – Acoustic -Blues, rock, country & easy listening.

August 2 (high tea) — Marilyn Harper Smith – Acoustic, easy listening, pop, country & original songs.

August 9 (low tea) — Tim Faylor – Folk, R&B & rock.

August 16 (low tea) — Sandy Bouleau – Acoustic, easy listening, mix of classical, show tunes and a little bit of pop.

August 23 (low tea) — Paul Kurucz – A Port Alberni favourite.

GET ARTSY AT SUMMER CAMP

Are you looking for something creative and fun for your children this summer? The Rollin Art Centre has a number of programs for children and youth, focusing on different art media. We also offer creative writing programs for youth with Hannah Cheetham this summer.

Call the gallery at 250-724-3412 for more information and to register. You can also check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley/.

BE BEDAZZLED BY FABRIC

Bedazzled is the Parksville Quilt Show, taking place June 22—24 at the Oceanside Place Arena in Parksville. Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Gala evening event is planned for the Friday night from 7–9 p.m. at Parksville Community Centre, admission is $10.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre.

Call 250-724-3412.

Previous story
Summer youth writing camp returns to Port Alberni

Just Posted

Rollin Art Centre hosts open house for artists’ networking

Teas on the Terrace kick off July 5 with teen musician Morgan Schoen

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

VIDEO: Ucluelet track star heading to Special Olympics Canada Games

West Coast athlete trains in Port Alberni.

BUSINESS BEAT: Rotarians from India visit Port Alberni

It’s patio season for many Alberni Valley eateries. What’s your favourite?

Summer youth writing camp returns to Port Alberni

Hannah Cheetham brings her love of writing to summer workshops

Port Day celebrates Alberni’s waterfront

Third annual Port Alberni event was a hit

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read