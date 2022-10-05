Rollin Art Centre to close; next exhibit opens in new location

Kate McKinley’s raku pottery features in ‘Playing With Fire,’ the Community Arts Council’s inaugural show in its temporary location at Harbour Quay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre building will be closing its doors for some time, while construction of the new Reggio Amelia style (combining arts and nature) childcare facility is being built. However, we invite everyone to come see us at our new location down at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. (former site of the Alberni Aquarium).

The Community Arts Council is very excited to remain in the community, continuing to promote local artists with an art gallery, gift shop, and workshop space. Hours will remain the same, open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and say hello!

NEW EXHIBIT, NEW LOCATION

Our next art exhibit features local potter Kate McKinley, titled “Playing with Fire”. Kate works with mid-fire stoneware to produce mostly functional ware, as well as alternative firings which produce decorative pieces featuring Raku, Horsehair/Feather, Naked Raku and Obvara.

“I enjoy the freedom that clay provides me to express myself,” she says. This exhibit begins Oct. 12 and runs until Nov. 4. Join us at #7-5440 Argyle St. gallery, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Kate!

AFTERNOON WITH CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos tells their story in “For the Highlanders” – an original, concert-length show comprising of narration, poetry, song, and instrumentals. After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both through the greed and treachery of the landowners of the day. Under English rule, the “Highland Clearances” swiftly followed evicting thousands. Some survived, others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience … and their culture thrives today.

Learn more on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets $25 each. Tickets on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre (Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street), or purchase online at www.alberniarts.com. Seating is limited!

ART THROW-DOWN FOR ADULTS

The Community Art Council and Art Rave are excited to bring an evening a fun and excitement. Art Throw-Down, for adults. Nov.15, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Hosted by Alberni Brewing, 4630 Adelaide Street. Join us for an art competition to remember! Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the winners as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds.

Prize sponsors: Black Rock Resort- 1-night stay ($400.00 value), Co-Op Liquor

Brie and Barrel, Savon Foods, Gayle Fashion, Power of Three, Co-Op Gas (Beaver Creek) to name a few!

Limited spots, so call today to register 250-724-3412. $10.00 to register.

MISTLETOE MARKET SEEKS ARTISANS

The Community Arts Council is seeking new & past participating artisans to display their work, at our new location, for this valley tradition. Mistletoe Market runs from Nov.15 – Dec. 23rd and is a great way to showcase your work. If you are interested, please call us at 250-724-3412 for details, or stop by to see us.

ALBERNI CLASSIC CONCERT SOCIETY

Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming 2022-2023 season with the first performance October 14th. A subscription is $100 for four incredible concerts. If interested, please contact Colleen Goodrich at (250) 723-5407 for further details.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

