Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Some exciting news! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual.

Join us online for this year’s Summer Arts Program for children aged five to 15. This free online program will feature videos, including tutorials, prompts, ideas and guided crafts from July 6 to August 28. Learn drawing, creative writing, sculpture, painting and more.

The full summer schedule will be released in June. Follow us at www.alberniarts.com for more information and to stay connected creatively.

VIRTUAL GALLERY AND GIFT SHOP

Stay tuned! The Rollin Art Centre will soon be joining you virtually.

Staff is currently working hard on opening virtual art exhibits so that all our art exhibits will be featured online. If you are unable to make any upcoming artists’ openings, you won’t have to miss it.

We have an amazing collection of local artists and you will soon be able to view their art exhibits from home. We are also working on creating an online gallery gift shop. We will keep you posted!

HEY, KIDS!

We want to see what you’ve been doing.

Send us a video of yourself and a project that you are currently working on (or that you have completed) and we will share it on our Facebook page.

Get some creative ideas by tuning into our Rollin Art Centre’s Facebook Page. Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating art work and send it to Melissa at: admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we won’t be able to post it.

GIANT BOOK SALE

We have a new date and location for the Community Arts Council’s annual giant book sale.

Join us at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Friday, Nov. 7 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 8 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to get amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.

Come out and support this amazing event. We need the community’s support, especially this year, in helping us make this our best year yet!

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Greetings to all our Club Char friends in isolation. We’ve missed you and trust you are staying well. We have very exciting news! Char’s Landing has added a virtual live component to all future events through Zoom.

All ticket holders will receive the Zoom link to the concert and we encourage you to test it out before show date. Call/text Char at 250-730-1636 if you would like any assistance or more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

