Charlie Jones freestyles a painting at the Art Rave children’s tent during the 2017 Solstice Arts Festival in Port Alberni. (SUSIE QUINN PHOTO)

Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Some exciting news! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual.

Join us online for this year’s Summer Arts Program for children aged five to 15. This free online program will feature videos, including tutorials, prompts, ideas and guided crafts from July 6 to August 28. Learn drawing, creative writing, sculpture, painting and more.

The full summer schedule will be released in June. Follow us at www.alberniarts.com for more information and to stay connected creatively.

VIRTUAL GALLERY AND GIFT SHOP

Stay tuned! The Rollin Art Centre will soon be joining you virtually.

Staff is currently working hard on opening virtual art exhibits so that all our art exhibits will be featured online. If you are unable to make any upcoming artists’ openings, you won’t have to miss it.

We have an amazing collection of local artists and you will soon be able to view their art exhibits from home. We are also working on creating an online gallery gift shop. We will keep you posted!

HEY, KIDS!

We want to see what you’ve been doing.

Send us a video of yourself and a project that you are currently working on (or that you have completed) and we will share it on our Facebook page.

Get some creative ideas by tuning into our Rollin Art Centre’s Facebook Page. Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating art work and send it to Melissa at: admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we won’t be able to post it.

GIANT BOOK SALE

We have a new date and location for the Community Arts Council’s annual giant book sale.

Join us at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Friday, Nov. 7 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 8 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to get amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.

Come out and support this amazing event. We need the community’s support, especially this year, in helping us make this our best year yet!

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Greetings to all our Club Char friends in isolation. We’ve missed you and trust you are staying well. We have very exciting news! Char’s Landing has added a virtual live component to all future events through Zoom.

All ticket holders will receive the Zoom link to the concert and we encourage you to test it out before show date. Call/text Char at 250-730-1636 if you would like any assistance or more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Artist Ali Spence finds freedom to paint in adopted Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual

Artist Ali Spence finds freedom to paint in adopted Vancouver Island home

Spence is one of several artists whose work is showing online at DRAW Gallery

Tseshaht First Nation youth raises more than $1K for cancer research

‘It was hard not to be able to hug him and our family’

Police watchdog investigating death of woman in Port Alberni

RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Most Read