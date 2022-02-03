FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A judge overseeing a review of electronic devices seized from Giuliani said that he and his lawyers have only sought to shield three items among more than 2,200 items reviewed. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’; judges storm off set

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke walk off in protest after former mayor revealed as first person voted off

He was “America’s Mayor” but never an American Idol.

Rudy Giuliani was shockingly unmasked at a taping of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” last week, sparking judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set in protest, according to multiple reports.

The show recently began filming its seventh season, but Giuliani was unable to flex the golden pipes and was the first contestant eliminated, Deadline reported.

Jeong and Thicke, reportedly furious, stormed off set, according to TMZ. They eventually returned.

The other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, didn’t go anywhere, Deadline reported. The outlet did not reveal Giuliani’s costume or the song that got him axed.

Fox did not comment. The episode will reportedly air in March.

“The Masked Singer” also made waves in March 2020 when Sarah Palin was revealed on the show.

Giuliani is currently the subject of multiple investigations surrounding his support for former President Donald Trump and specifically his bizarre and unproven election fraud claims that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

— Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

RELATED: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Movies and TV

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams

Just Posted

From left to right: Anita Sutherland (director of operations at McLean Mill) and Daryl Robbins (owner of Robbins & Company) present a cheque to Barb Kalugin and Steve Kalugin (co-chairs of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Community for Kids - Port Alberni), accompanied by Bill Collette (CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce). (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill raises more than $10K for BC Children’s Hospital

‘Swimming Koi,’ a watercolour and ink on paper, is one of Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams’ pieces included in her Guppy Love collection. Williams’ multimedia work is on exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre until Feb. 26, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams

Island Health is reporting two cases of COVID at Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo. (Google Maps)
New COVID outbreaks declared in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, 3 lifted in Victoria, Courtenay

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s banner painting program returns in ‘paint at home’ format