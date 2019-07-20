Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Linda Hamilton kiss at the “Terminator: Dark Fate” panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Schwarzenegger, Hamilton tease R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel

Movie opens in theatres Nov. 1

SAN DIEGO — Leave the kids at home, “Terminator: Dark Fate” is getting an R-rating.

Director Tim Miller told the audience at San Diego Comic-Con that it wasn’t always going to be the plan, but the fans demanded it. The panel that kicked off the fan convention Thursday morning may also have gotten the same rating with the number of expletives thrown around by Miller.

Arnold Schwarzenegger even won $20 because Miller said one particular word more than 5 times.

“It was 10,” Schwarzenegger said. “I counted.”

Would you expect any less from the director of “Deadpool”?

Miller and Schwarzenegger were joined by Linda Hamilton, who is reprising her role as Sarah Connor, franchise newcomer Mackenzie Davis and other cast members on the Hall H stage.

This latest film fully ignores the events of the last Terminator movie, “Terminator: Genisys,” with Emilia Clarke which bombed with audiences and critics in 2015. Instead “Dark Fate” picks up where James Cameron left off with “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in 1991.

Producer David Ellison even told Miller that he didn’t do Terminator as well as he’d wished the first time around with “Genisys” and wanted to try again.

Part of the strategy to “get it right” involved bringing Cameron back to produce.

Cameron chimed in via a live broadcast from the set of the “Avatar” sequels. He said he would have liked to have been in San Diego to kick off the 50th Comic-Con , but that he had to keep working.

“Everybody’s always whining about how long it’s taking ‘Avatar’ to get done,” Cameron said.

His requirements for a new “Terminator” film started and stopped with wanting to make sure Schwarzenegger came back. It wasn’t a problem, since Schwarzenegger himself said he’s addicted to these films.

“‘Terminator’ was the movie that really launched my action movie career,” Schwarzenegger said.

READ MORE: Captain Comics: Top 20 comics, sci-fi, horror and animation movies of 2019

Then there was the Sarah Connor question. For Cameron and many fans, Hamilton is the one true Sarah. He sent her a “long rambling email with a lot of reasons why she should do it and a lot of reasons why she shouldn’t.”

The main point in the “pro column,” Cameron said, is that people love her as this character.

“The character is the same but time changes everything,” Hamilton said. “I felt there was a world of richness I could explore and then rock it as a woman of a certain age.”

Although the 62-year-old actress is in full fighting shape in the footage and trailers, Hamilton said she didn’t worry too much about getting back to her “T2” self.

“One day I woke up and realized I can no longer worry about being what I was because I am so much more than what I was,” she said. “The richness of my life experience is only going to enrich the character I play.”

But her 32-year-old co-star Davis still conceded that Hamilton would definitely win in a fight. Hamilton agreed.

“Mackenzie is stronger and younger, but I’m meaner,” Hamilton said with a smile.

Edward Furlong is also returning to play John Connor again.

The audience greeted the action-packed footage with enthusiasm, which reached a crescendo when Sarah Connor debuted on screen.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” opens in theatres Nov. 1 and Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Learn the art of songwriting with musician John Pippus

Just Posted

Alberni drag racers travel to Port McNeill for event on airport runway

More than 20 drag racers from the Alberni Valley travelled to Port… Continue reading

Learn the art of songwriting with musician John Pippus

Writing workshop, performance at Words on Fire highlight a trip to Alberni

Descend to the depths of diving history in Port Alberni

New exhibit opens at Maritime Discovery Centre

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

Vancouver Island teen with viral video headlining first concert

Lauren Spencer-Smith, formerly of Port Alberni, has been recording new songs

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

Nanaimo-Opoly will let board game players deal Harbour City properties

Victoria’s Outset Media and Walmart Canada partner on local edition of popular game

Most Read