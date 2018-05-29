Sean Lyons wins 2018 Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Musician earned a spot on the lineup at the 5 Acre Shaker at McLean Mill

BATTLE WINNER Sean Lyons performs in the Zattzoo Project-Association’s annual Battle of the Bands, Saturday, May 26 at the Rainbow Room. Lyons won the grand prize of $1,000 and a spot to perform at the 5 Acre Shaker at McLean Mill in August. Eight other bands or solo acts also competed. STARR CAMERON/ STARR PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTO

Sean Lyons has earned a spot on the lineup at the 5 Acre Shaker at McLean Mill in August after winning the annual Zattzoo Project Battle of the Bands on Saturday, May 26.

Lyons was one of eight bands or solo acts to perform in the annual youth music competition, named in memory of musician Zakkaree Coss, at the Rainbow Room.

“Winning the Zattzoo Project-Association (Battle of the Bands) is a huge milestone and an absolute honour,” Lyons posted on Facebook.

As the grand prize winner, he also won $1,000 cash in addition to the 5 Acre Shaker spot.

Judging the event this year were Jason Samson, Sydney Reynolds and Kyle Hamelin.

Other bands competing included Aydin Stanton, Shepard, Taylr, We Live In A Society, Sturdy Lemon, Strategic Abuse and Chase Spencer.

Photos from the event can be found on the Zattzoo Project-Association’s Facebook page.

