Second headliner announced for Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker has announced Daniel Wesley is coming to this year’s festival.

Daniel Wesley is a favourite in the Alberni Valley, and he will be the Shaker’s headliner on its opening night—Friday, August 9. His music has always been a call to live life to the fullest and embrace the past, present, and future enthusiastically. He is excited to bring his music back to his Port Alberni fans at the McLean Mill Historic Park.

His upcoming EP Beach Music is his ninth release and his call to live life to the fullest rings out more clearly than ever before. This makes him a perfect fit for the Five Acre Shaker, a music festival that is all about enjoying music with all your heart and passion.

“I can’t wait to hear Daniel Wesley at our festival,” said Five Acre Shaker organizer Lance Goddard in a press release. “The spirit of his music is amazing and I can’t wait for it to breathe life into the historic site. Our concert goers are going to love it.”

Wesley will help kick off the biggest year of the Five Acre Shaker yet. Organizers are expecting up to 3,000 ticket sales to mark the Shaker’s fifth year. The Shaker started as a memorial for Zakkaree Coss in 2014 on a private five‐acre property, but it has grown into a full‐scale Music Festival on 37 acres at McLean Mill Historic Park. Through it all, organizers have kept their focus on offering great music to their fans.

Welsey will be joined on stage by several other performers on Friday. Edmonton funk band Carter & the Capitals will bring their signature hard‐driving sound, soulful vocals, and catchy instrumental riffs to the stage. Rapper Evil Ebenezer will return to Port Alberni for a second time this year to play at the Shaker. Hip Hop artist Sirreal has a new release out and will bring his latest music to the Shaker stage. Best Night Ever will live up to their name, bringing their unique brand of meticulously crafted neo‐motown tunes to the stage.

And, of course, the Five Acre Shaker has already announced that Canadian rock band Harlequin will be headlining the stage on Sunday.

With this many amazing performers and many more still to be announced, organizers are encouraging fans to get their tickets now. They are on sale through the Shaker’s website at www.fiveacre.ca. Saturday’s headliner will be announced in a couple of weeks.