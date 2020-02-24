Cody Taylor and Chris Arthurs of the Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearse a scene from Shadow of Murder. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Shadow of Murder opens Feb. 21 at Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni

Classic whodunit comes from Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood

People are not always who they seem to be.

That’s the theme behind the newest production presented by the Portal Players Dramatic Society at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni. Shadow of Murder, directed by Jacqollyne Keath, is scheduled to open on Friday, Feb. 21.

The story takes place at a secluded hunting lodge in the Lower Mainland. A gathering becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse as guests realize that someone in their midst is connected to a murder that happened two decades ago.

Tensions rise as a storm brews and causes landslides, rendering the access road impassable. Before long, another murder takes place.

Shadow of Murder was written by Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood in 2011. Keath, who knows Elwood well from her days in the Lower Mainland, pitched the story to the Portal Players.

“We hadn’t done a mystery in a while,” said producer Nicole Saugstad. “We liked that it was set in a hunting lodge. We thought it fit with Port Alberni.”

Elwood herself will be making an appearance at the Capitol Theatre during one of the shows.

The set design has been “a labour of love,” said Saugstaud, with volunteers collaborating to transform the theatre stage into a hunting lodge, complete with animal trophies. The cast includes a good mix of newcomers and familiar faces for theatre fans in the Alberni Valley. Auditions took place in the fall of 2019 and drew the largest turnout in years for male characters.

Now, after months of rehearsals, the show is ready to open.

Those involved in the show aren’t revealing too much about the plot or the characters, but viewers can expect plenty of twists and turns.

“For people who like to figure out whodunits, it’s going to be hard for them to figure out who the murderer is,” Keath hinted.

The show opens on Friday, Feb. 21 and runs every Friday and Saturday until March 14. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at the theatre box office, at the Rollin Art Centre or online at www.atthecapitol.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cody Taylor and Bonnie Kemble of the Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearse a scene from Shadow of Murder. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
‘Paw Patrol’ to be turned into first of multiple feature films

Just Posted

Port Alberni homeowners wake up to would-be thief in their basement

Stolen items later found stashed at the end of the street

Shadow of Murder opens Feb. 21 at Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni

Classic whodunit comes from Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Cathedral Grove for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

Wounded Warrior Run gets personal for Port Alberni RCMP participant

Run will come to Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 27; fundraising dinner planned for Legion Br. 293

Alberni Valley fire departments hold car wash to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Run

Come out Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about the run

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read