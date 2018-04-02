The Shambhala Music Festival retuns to the Salmo River Ranch on Aug. 10-13. Headliners for the festival were announced Monday. Photo: Bobby Tamez

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

Shambhala Music Festival has announced its 2018 headliner lineup With Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo, Mr. Carmack, REZZ, Justin Martin, Malaa, Gramatik and Snails featured.

After celebrating two decades in dramatic fashion last year, the festival returns to the Salmo River Ranch on August 10-13, 2018 for the 21st annual edition.

Last year’s four-day event – which draws about 15,000 people – was affected by a wildfire about 15 km away. Despite initial fears, the event was not forced to end early and the blaze did not threaten the site.

A press release from organizers states, “Taking place on a family-run farm, festivalgoers have the chance to experience the best of what nature has to offer throughout four blissful days while witnessing hundreds of world-class artists across six unique stages that are individually curated and run by their own stage directors.”

The festival previously announced Canadian DJ and record producer REZZ and the pioneering electronic trio The Glitch Mob as the first two headliners, and now Shambhala has returned to announce their full headliner lineup for 2018 which includes Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke and his hip-hop leaning project Barclay Crenshaw, legendary UK dance music aficionado Feed Me, renowned DJ and event promoter Destructo, San Francisco based DJ and Dirtybird favourite Justin Martin, and hip-hop meets electronic producer Mr. Carmack.

Other highlights include mysterious bass music producer Malaa, Slovenian electronic musician Gramatik, UK drum & bass duo Camo & Krooked, ubiquitous UK hip-hop artist Dizzee Rascal, Montreal dubstep duo Adventure Club, the electrifying 2¢ project from Craze and Four Color Zack, Mad Decent duo Boombox Cartel, turntablist legend DJ Qbert, masked Canadian trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, Montreal bass music phenom Snails, Grammy winning live duo Brasstracks, glitched out Australian act Opiuo, and a collaborative set between Ooah and Boreta of The Glitch Mob under the name 29 Palms.

Following the headliner lineup, Shambhala will soon be launching the lineups for each individual stage: Pagoda, Village, Fractal Forest, Living Room, Amphitheater, and The Grove. Keep an eye on the social media channels of Shambhala Music Festival throughout the next week for more info.

Shambhala began in 1998 as a grassroots gathering of 500 people on founder Jimmy Bundschuh’s family farm in an evergreen forest and has since grown primarily by word-of-mouth thanks to past guests and artists. Shambhala’s home has continued to evolve over the past two decades with a focus on infrastructure that ensures a healthy and sustainable environment.

Shambhala says tickets are still available but won’t last long. High-end camping packages are offered in addition to some other accommodation packages for those travelling from afar. Carpool options and additional travel information is available on the Shambhala website.

Previous story
Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Just Posted

Port Alberni Reconciliation Forum explores solutions, next steps

More than a hundred people gathered on the anniversary of the Walk for Reconciliation

Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Port Alberni celebrates Easter

There was plenty of Easter fun in the Alberni Valley last weekend

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

UPDATE: Arrest made in April 2 hit and run incident on Highway 19 near Campbell River

Victim succumbed to injuries

Most Read