Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

Shania Twain, Lady Antebellum, and Luke Combs are among the headliners set to perform from their homes for a five-night broadcast event next week in support of Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

ET Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association and the CCMA Foundation, will present ”Canada Together: In Concert.”

The series premieres Monday and will air weeknights on “ET Canada” (at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) on Global, turning the entertainment news show into mostly performance-based episodes for the week.

The event will also air simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

All proceeds raised will be donated equally between Food Banks Canada and the Unison Benevolent Fund to support Canadians during the pandemic.

Spotify will also match every dollar (up to US$10M globally) provided to the Unison Benevolent Fund through their #SpotifyMusicRelief project.

Monday’s episode includes remote performances from Twain with Dallas Smith, Lindsay Ell, and High Valley.

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week, with others including Brett Kissel, Dean Brody, Gord Bamford, James Barker Band, and MacKenzie Porter.

Every episode will feature one song performed by each artist from their home, as well as a short interview with the headliner and a spotlight on an organization and/or individual who is helping their community.

READ MORE: More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberni Valley artist adjusts to the COVID-19 times

Just Posted

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Alberni Valley artist adjusts to the COVID-19 times

Jillian Mayne was set to show in three venues this year, but all that has changed

City of Port Alberni provides relief for water, sewer payments

Some payments will be deferred for 2020, council agrees

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association announces year-end awards via video

Rink closure, COVID-19 made for ‘extraordinary’ minor hockey season: AVMHA president

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO

Comprehensive world news update on the COVID-19 crisis

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Most Read