Shineolas plan to bring a good time to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Shineolas will perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Sept. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

A Vancouver Island trio of veteran musicians performing as The Shineolas will be making a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Shineolas aim to create a good time with a sound that combines Texas swing, roots, country, blues, gospel, folk, Cajun, bluegrass and vintage jazz, along with catchy original songs and unique remakes of forgotten gems.

The Shineolas bring together three distinctive musical talents. Bruce Gerrish (vocals, guitar, banjo, ukulele and piano) is a versatile vocalist and award-winning songwriter and entertainer. Colin Stevenson (vocals, guitar, mandolin and drums) is a songwriter and singer who honed his craft over many years of touring Canada and beyond. Tom Neville (vocals, fiddle, mandolin and guitar) is a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter with an impressive list of credits.

Their recent studio album “Quirkophony” has received airplay in Canada, England, Scotland, Germany, Holland and Italy.

The show at Char’s Landing starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to reserve by phone.

