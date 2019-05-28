Sidney’s Blish wins Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Judges, promoters and entries at Battle of the Bands on May 25. SHERRILL LASENBA PHOTO

The winner of the Zattzoo Project’s 2019 Youth Battle of the Bands has been crowned. Blish, a rock band based out of Sidney, picked up first prize at the event on Saturday, May 25.

The band, formed in August of 2018, consists of Jasper Kjernisted on guitar and lead vocals, Zach Lanigan on bass and Ben Cowley on drums. Blish’s music includes elements of rock, blues, jazz, funk, reggae, psychedelic and acoustic.

They also cover a plethora of well-known classics by other arists, such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

With their win on Saturday, Blish has earned a slot on the main stage at this summer’s Five Acre Shaker.

Port Alberni’s own Stranger Than Fiction earned the runner-up prize, with guitarist Ryan Bennett picking up the award for Best Guitar and drummer Noel Dufour earning recognition for Best Drums.