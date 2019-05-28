Judges, promoters and entries at Battle of the Bands on May 25. SHERRILL LASENBA PHOTO

Sidney’s Blish wins Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s Stranger Than Fiction earns runner-up prize

The winner of the Zattzoo Project’s 2019 Youth Battle of the Bands has been crowned. Blish, a rock band based out of Sidney, picked up first prize at the event on Saturday, May 25.

The band, formed in August of 2018, consists of Jasper Kjernisted on guitar and lead vocals, Zach Lanigan on bass and Ben Cowley on drums. Blish’s music includes elements of rock, blues, jazz, funk, reggae, psychedelic and acoustic.

They also cover a plethora of well-known classics by other arists, such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

With their win on Saturday, Blish has earned a slot on the main stage at this summer’s Five Acre Shaker.

Port Alberni’s own Stranger Than Fiction earned the runner-up prize, with guitarist Ryan Bennett picking up the award for Best Guitar and drummer Noel Dufour earning recognition for Best Drums.

READ: Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre hosting a garden clean up

Just Posted

Sidney’s Blish wins Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s Stranger Than Fiction earns runner-up prize

Playoffs begin for Port Alberni’s Men’s Spring Basketball League

First round of double-elimination playoffs got underway at ADSS

City of Port Alberni takes action on problem property

Home on 10th Avenue has a collection of garbage, shopping carts

Pacific Seaplanes adds flights to Port Alberni

Daily service doubled between Port Alberni and west coast

SPCA urges Port Alberni dog owners to vaccinate against parvovirus

Two dogs from the north side of Port Alberni were diagnosed with parvo

VIDEO: Port Alberni welcomes the first of three cruise ships

“They said it was the best welcome that they’d received in any community.”

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

More court delays for retired Canadian military clerk accused of sex assault, voyeurism

Man was tried in September 2018 but faces military red tape on decision

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Most Read