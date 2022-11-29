Pat Buckna is a writer, songwriter and composer from Powell River. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Pat Buckna is a writer, songwriter and composer from Powell River. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Songwriter shares his story at live reading event in Port Alberni

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads takes place on the last Wednesday of every month

The next Electric Mermaid live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will feature musician Pat Buckna.

Buckna is a writer, songwriter and composer from Powell River. He attended the SFU Writers Studio in 2001 and again in 2009. In 2019, he published Only Children—a family memoir that detailed his discovery of four half-siblings over the course of his lifetime.

Buckna grew up in Calgary, then spent a number of years touring Western Canada and lived in the Northwest Territories and the Lower Mainland before moving to Powell River in 2010. He owns and runs a small recording studio on Texada Island and continues to write and perform locally. Check out his website at www.patbuckna.com.

With literary guidance from host and emcee Derek Hanebury, words from feature reader Pat Buckna and a host of authors through the open mic, this evening promises to keep poetry and prose fans engaged.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. See www.charslanding.com to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link.

