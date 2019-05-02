Poet Lorna Crozier will discuss ‘Writing and Risk’ at the third annual Spring Writes festival, this year happening in Nanaimo from May 2–5. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Spring Writes celebrates the written word in Nanaimo

Alberni Valley author set to host presentation

From poetry to reconciliation to navigating the challenging waters of literary contracts, there are a lot of resources for emerging and established writers at the Federation of BC Writers third-annual Spring Writes Conference.

The conference, which will take place in downtown Nanaimo from May 2-5, is a four-day immersive experience of workshops, presentations, networking opportunities, and performances for anyone who loves, lives or is passionate about the written word. This year the theme is “Where Will My Words Take Me?”

It’s a good question, says FBCW president Ann Graham Walker.

“Anyone who has ever put a pen to paper, has asked themselves that question,” said Walker. “Through four days of excellent workshops and presentations, Spring Writes will give writers the opportunity to explore where their words can take them, both literally and figuratively.”

From Lorna Crozier’s presentation on Writing and Risk to publishing lawyer Warren Sheffer untangling the legalese in publishing contracts and Mark Leiren-Young’s workshop on Writing and Activism, the event features an eclectic mix of established literary talent, ready to forge connections with writers and share their honed skills.

Former Alberni Valley News reporter Wawmeesh Hamilton will be hosting a presentation titled, What is Reconciliation Today and What Role Do Writers Play?

Spring Writes is a community writing conference open to everyone. The cost to attend events ranges from free for a book reading or a write in to workshops from $20-$50. Most workshops have spots open.

This event is supported by the City of Nanaimo, the Province of British Columbia, the British Columbia Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts.

