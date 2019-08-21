Stephen Novik performs at a wintertime Words on Fire event. He will be the feature performer on Aug. 29 at Char’s Landing. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Stephen Novik takes the mic at Words on Fire in Port Alberni

Event takes place Aug. 29 at Char’s Landing

Poet and author Stephen Novik will be the featured performer Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Alberni Valley Words on Fire Open Mic at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Novik, the host of Words on Fire, was recently featured in a Shaw Spotlight entitled ‘Driven to Write’. His remarkable story of a journey from being bullied as a youth to a poet of presence and power was documented in a feature that has been downloaded and watched many times over.

“We’re very pleased to feature Stephen: he is a favourite at Words on Fire,” event coordinator Jacqueline Carmichael said.

“His poetry is wonderful, and he brings a vitality to the mic that engages everyone in the room.”

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St., Port Alberni, in the converted white church across from city hall. Admission to Words on Fire is by donation.

