Stone Poets bring global message to Char’s Landing

The Stone Poets, a modern folk trio from Vancouver, blends poetic lyricism and emotionally powerful instrumentation to create music that matters. Its musicians challenge hearts and minds across the globe to open up and see the beauty in both light and dark, says singer Cherelle Jardine.

Stone Poets will perform at Char’s Landing this Saturday, Nov. 16.

The trio was founded in 2011 and comprises Jardine (lead vocals, guitar, mandolin), Scott Jackson (lead vocals, guitar, percussion) and Marc Gladstone (backing vocals, keyboard). Each has spent time in multiple bands and on solo projects, and create a balance of strengths with Stone Poets.

The trio share a passion for creating and performing songs with a message. Their words resonate with audiences, and their grounded, down-to-earth demeanour connects each performer with their fans.

Gladstone also plays for Prism, a Canadian rock band that has been around since 1977. He joined Prism in 2010 and is a cousin to John Hall, original keyboardist for the band. His orchestral keyboard work is a match for the Prism sound, and has led him to play for a number of other bands like Doug and the Slugs, Sweeney Todd, Head and the Stone Poets. He hosts a radio show (Green Beans, Mushroom Soup and Strawberry Ice Cream) on www.pacificnorthwestradio.com and teaches piano in Vancouver as well.

Stone Poets’ latest single, “The Great Divide,” was released Sept. 6. Stone Poets were compelled to write a song addressing the differences that create so much anger and frustration in our country today.

“It’s a crucial time for humanity and our planet: human rights, gender equality, global environmental issues are just a few of the overwhelming concerns that need to be addressed,” the band writes. “It’s time to put our differences aside and start thinking globally; what affects you, affects me—no matter where you call home.

“‘The Great Divide’ asks why can’t we see eye to eye, and why do we fight the fight nobody wins? The song wraps up with a bold statement leading us to reflect, we’re not so different, you and I…let’s meet in the middle of the great divide.”

Stone Poets play Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle St.) from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and available at the door or through Char’s Landing’s Facebook page.



