Story House brings bluegrass sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

This will be the band’s first performance in Port Alberni

Story House Band is hitting the road and heading over to Vancouver Island and Port Alberni to play at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Story House is excited to be out and playing live music again, starting with their first show in Port Alberni. The band will be bringing a batch of new songs along.

Story House has been together for a little over a decade and is made up of four musicians who have been playing in the Pacific Northwest Bluegrass scene for a good long time. Members have played with a “who’s who” of Bluegrass performers including John Reischman, Fidelity Grange, 5 on a String and Great Northern. They play everything from folky singer-songwriter to rock and roll and jazz, country and bluegrass.

Tickets available now at https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/K06sBL2I6YS0J9MTqrsL or call Char at 250-730-1636. The cost is $20 for a live, in-house performance or $10 for a YouTube livestream.

Story House brings bluegrass sound to Char's Landing in Port Alberni
