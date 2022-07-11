Waiting for High Tide by Judith Rackham is one of the pieces of artwork on display at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Summer art exhibit opens at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

Group exhibit runs until Aug. 26

An art gallery in Port Alberni has a new group exhibit on display for the summer.

DRAW Gallery presents “Endless Summer” until Aug. 26. This is an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island Artists, such as Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

Works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing in the gallery and from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” at www.drawgallery.com.

The gallery is located at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Visit by appointment by calling 250-724-2056.

