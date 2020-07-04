Summer never ends at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

A new exhibit at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni will showcase local and Vancouver Island artists.

The Endless Summer group exhibit will run from July 7 to Aug. 28 and will introduce four Ucluelet arists: Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Mark Penney and Marla Thirsk. They will be exhibiting alongside new pieces of art created by local artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Ali Spence and Ariane Terez.

COVID-19 precautions are in place for safe viewing. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. Call to arrange viewings at 855-755-0566 or visit the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” for shopping and viewing at www.drawgallery.com.