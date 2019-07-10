Summer never ends at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

New group exhibit runs until August 31

Port Alberni’s DRAW gallery will be hosting another group exhibit this summer.

Endless Summer is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island Artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson and Nancy Wilson, among others.

The exhibit runs from July 9 to August 30.

An artist’s reception will take place on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. The public is welcome.

Visit online at www.drawgallery.com and on location at 4529 Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. Call 855-755-0566.