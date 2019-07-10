Summer Chaos by arist Jillian Mayne. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Summer never ends at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

New group exhibit runs until August 31

Port Alberni’s DRAW gallery will be hosting another group exhibit this summer.

Endless Summer is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island Artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson and Nancy Wilson, among others.

The exhibit runs from July 9 to August 30.

An artist’s reception will take place on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. The public is welcome.

Visit online at www.drawgallery.com and on location at 4529 Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. Call 855-755-0566.

Previous story
MAINSTAGE: Hollywood hits the stage in Stones In His Pockets

Just Posted

Summer never ends at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

New group exhibit runs until August 31

MAINSTAGE: Hollywood hits the stage in Stones In His Pockets

Ladysmith Little Theatre performs July 10 in Port Alberni

Sproat Lake Regatta returns to Alberni Valley

Sproat Lake to host racing action from July 14-15

ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley photography on display

Exhibit runs until Aug. 23

Rain doesn’t dampen 26th Charity Golf Classic in Alberni Valley

BC Children’s Hospital, KidSport, Abbeyfield, Bread of Life and Navy League to benefit

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Most Read