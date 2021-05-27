Talented Port Alberni pooch inspires children’s book

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni’s Paige Beardsworth is living her dream. She recently wrote and published her own book called “Talented Tucker’s Tricks” about her beloved pet.

“I wanted to write a book that was interactive so that children wouldn’t just be sitting and listening,” said Beardsworth. “With my book they can do role modeling, playing and learning.”

Beardsworth got Tucker through her friends Cam Hawser and Katie Hopwood.

“He has become family to everyone in my family,” said Beardsworth. “He is a quick learner that uses Tundra treats from Bosley’s as his inspiration and he loves the camera. It only took a little over a year to learn all the tricks that are in my book. Children learn along with Tucker, seeing if they can do all of the amazing tricks that Tucker can. As they get up and move their bodies, they’ll have fun being just like this adorable, energetic dog, from shaking hands to shaking their bodies. ‘Talented Tucker’s Tricks’ is sure to get children moving.”

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7 and is published in both hardcover and paperback. Beardsworth says it is also published in plain and easy-to-read print.

Books are available through the website www.talentedtuckerstricks.com and will soon be available through Chapters and Indigo.

Beardsworth has already taken her book into Mini Miracles at John Paul II Elementary School, where she works.

“The children there love it,” she said. “This confirmed that publishing was the right way to go.”

Beardworth was born and raised in Port Alberni to Bill and Joanie Beardsworth and is the youngest of three daughters, after her sisters Kirsten and Lyndsey. She attended Maquinna Elementary School, E.J. Dunn Middle School and graduated from Alberni District Secondary School in 2015.

“English was always my favourite class and I loved writing short stories,” said Beardsworth. “I wrote this story two years ago and did all of the photography myself.”

Beardsworth’s mom Joanie was so impressed with her daughter’s work that she strongly suggested that she have it published.

Beardsworth took two years of Early Childhood Education (ECE) with instructor Katrina Connell.

“Katrina was an excellent instructor,” said Beardsworth. “She even suggested that I bring Tucker to class.”

Beardsworth extended a special thank you to her friends that made it possible for her to have Tucker, to her mom and family for their encouragement, to Katrina Connell and all her teachers for their encouragement in her writing.

She also thanks everyone that has already purchased copies of her book.

“I have written another, but that will not be published until later,” Beardsworth hinted.

authorPort Alberni