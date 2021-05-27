Paige Beardsworth with Tucker, the inspiration for her book “Talented Tucker’s Tricks.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Paige Beardsworth with Tucker, the inspiration for her book “Talented Tucker’s Tricks.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Talented Port Alberni pooch inspires children’s book

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni’s Paige Beardsworth is living her dream. She recently wrote and published her own book called “Talented Tucker’s Tricks” about her beloved pet.

“I wanted to write a book that was interactive so that children wouldn’t just be sitting and listening,” said Beardsworth. “With my book they can do role modeling, playing and learning.”

Beardsworth got Tucker through her friends Cam Hawser and Katie Hopwood.

“He has become family to everyone in my family,” said Beardsworth. “He is a quick learner that uses Tundra treats from Bosley’s as his inspiration and he loves the camera. It only took a little over a year to learn all the tricks that are in my book. Children learn along with Tucker, seeing if they can do all of the amazing tricks that Tucker can. As they get up and move their bodies, they’ll have fun being just like this adorable, energetic dog, from shaking hands to shaking their bodies. ‘Talented Tucker’s Tricks’ is sure to get children moving.”

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7 and is published in both hardcover and paperback. Beardsworth says it is also published in plain and easy-to-read print.

Books are available through the website www.talentedtuckerstricks.com and will soon be available through Chapters and Indigo.

Beardsworth has already taken her book into Mini Miracles at John Paul II Elementary School, where she works.

“The children there love it,” she said. “This confirmed that publishing was the right way to go.”

Beardworth was born and raised in Port Alberni to Bill and Joanie Beardsworth and is the youngest of three daughters, after her sisters Kirsten and Lyndsey. She attended Maquinna Elementary School, E.J. Dunn Middle School and graduated from Alberni District Secondary School in 2015.

“English was always my favourite class and I loved writing short stories,” said Beardsworth. “I wrote this story two years ago and did all of the photography myself.”

Beardsworth’s mom Joanie was so impressed with her daughter’s work that she strongly suggested that she have it published.

Beardsworth took two years of Early Childhood Education (ECE) with instructor Katrina Connell.

“Katrina was an excellent instructor,” said Beardsworth. “She even suggested that I bring Tucker to class.”

Beardsworth extended a special thank you to her friends that made it possible for her to have Tucker, to her mom and family for their encouragement, to Katrina Connell and all her teachers for their encouragement in her writing.

She also thanks everyone that has already purchased copies of her book.

“I have written another, but that will not be published until later,” Beardsworth hinted.

authorPort Alberni

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni women showcase their artwork in diverse new exhibit

Just Posted

Paige Beardsworth with Tucker, the inspiration for her book “Talented Tucker’s Tricks.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Talented Port Alberni pooch inspires children’s book

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7

River Bend Bridge has gone through different iterations since it was first built circa 1910. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: How much does a name matter?

The debate about the Orange Bridge in Port Alberni isn’t new…

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart wins in May long weekend golf

Next Sunday, May 30 is the altered course four-man scramble

A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni women showcase their artwork in diverse new exhibit

‘Women’s work’ opens June 1 at the Rollin Art Centre

New Bare Bones restaurant owner Lance Dodding, his wife Matraca and son Ryker pose with previous owners Steve and AC Evans. Dodding is renovating the restaurant and expanding the outdoor patio at the historic church building on Johnston Road in Port Alberni. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BUSINESS BEAT: New family takes over Bare Bones restaurant

Popular Port Alberni eatery undergoing renos, including a new outdoor patio

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

Former Oceanside Generals standout Max Creighton is raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (PQB News file photo)
Former Vancouver Island junior hockey star focused on fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Max Creighton was unaware he had CF until 2019

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read