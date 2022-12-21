The Grove Art Gallery prepares for 2023 season with two calls to artists

Lyla Telep, age eight, had fun at a craft session at the Grove on Dec. 17. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

You still have time to come into The Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay and take in the Mistletoe Market. The market, located inside the gallery at Harbour Quay, will remain open until Dec. 23.

All items on display are for sale and handmade by local artists, right here in the Alberni Valley. From fabric gift bags to holiday cards, etched glass, pottery, jewellery, books, charcuterie boards, handmade children’s wooden puzzles, and even Christmas tree ornaments. Mistletoe Market is an annual event supporting artists in the Alberni Valley, and helps to raise funds for the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley. The Grove Art Gallery is located at No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, at the Quay.

OPEN ART EXHIBIT – CALL TO ARTISTS

The deadline to enter submissions to Alberni Valley Landmarks—The Grove Art Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023—has been extended to Dec. 23.

The Community Arts Council and Arrowsmith Rotary presents a unique Alberni Valley landmark-inspired art exhibit, Jan. 31-Mar.24, 2023, at the Grove Art Gallery, Harbour Quay. We are inviting all local artists to register artwork with the premise, “what comes to your mind when you think of the Alberni Valley?” All mediums welcome: acrylic, oil or watercolour painting; pottery; sculpture; jewellery; photography, etc.

Arrowsmith Rotary is sponsoring a $500 peoples’ choice award. The winner’s image will also appear on a puzzle.

Application forms are available at The Grove, No. 7-5440 Argyle St., Harbour Quay. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces: the fee is $10 per submission. Finished artwork must be submitted on Jan. 17 between 12—2 p.m.

Alberni Valley Landmarks will open on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 and run until March 24. Choose your favourite piece and have the artists transport you to your favourite local landmark.

THE GROVE’S WINTER CLOSURE

The Grove Art Gallery will be closed for a few weeks starting Dec.24, giving us time to set up and display our next art exhibit. We will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ IS COMING

‘Climate Change’ is the theme and title of our spring art exhibit, coming to the Grove Art Gallery in March 2023. If you are interested in submitting, up to three pieces, for this unique art exhibit, stop by the Grove Art Gallery for details. Like our Alberni Valley Landmarks, this art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Show us what you feel when you think of climate change.

Thanks to John Mayba, who asked if we could hold this unique exhibit. Climate change is an important topic, and a great way to stylize a piece of art to replicate what’s happening in our world today. The good the bad and the ugly, its all art and a great way to self express.

‘Climate Change’ will open March 29 and run until May 26. Application forms are available at The Grove. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces (entry fee is $10 per submission).

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wheelchair accessible, admission is free, donations appreciated.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni