The Grove-Community Arts Council Gallery heats up for Christmas

By MELISSA MARTIN

Special to the AV News

From the return of the Harbour Quay Light-Up to member appreciation days and the Mistletoe Market in a new location, The Grove-Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley’s gallery will be busy this weekend.

Celebrate the start of the holiday season this Friday, Dec. 2 at Harbour Quay, with the annual lighting of the grand Christmas tree, performances by Alberni District Secondary School student musicians, a sing-along with Timbre! Choir, pictures with Santa (bring your own cameras) and late-night shopping at all the Harbour Quay shops. Annual light-up festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the official lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Shops will be open until 8 p.m.

MEMBERSHIP DAYS DEC. 2–3

If you hold a current arts council membership, join us this Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. t0 8 p.m. with special guest artist Cecil Dawson on site sketching and storytelling, and Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), at our Membership Appreciation Days. Join us in the gallery at No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site), which has been transformed into the annual Mistletoe Market, for hot apple cider, treats and a discount with your membership card. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2023, at 2022 prices.

SPEAKING OF MISTLETOE MARKET…

The Grove Art Gallery is in disguise as a huge Christmas Market, featuring the work of Alberni Valley-based artists and artisans. We have paintings, etched and stained glass, ornaments, stocking stuffers, wood, and everything in between. The Grove Art Gallery is located at No. 7-5440 Argyle Street. Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23.

UPCOMING WORKSHOPS:

PEN AND INK WITH JIM SEARS— Explore some techniques and projects in watercolour and ink with instructor Jim Sears to expand on your artistic expression. This workshop is suitable for beginners and intermediate artists. Projects include landscapes and the use of techniques such as, ink drawing, watercolour, and composition. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3. from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Grove. Cost is $125 plus tax; call 250-724-3412 or go online to www.alberniarts.com to register. Seating is limited.

FELTED ORNAMENTS— Deck your halls with beautiful needlefelted holiday baubles, under the tutelage of artist Michelle Frost of Coastal Flow Fibre Studio in Port Alberni. The decorations will make a gorgeous addition to your tree or bundled up for a special gift. Participants will begin with pre-made felted balls and dig into Frost’s stash of wool fibre to embellish using needlefelting tools. This class takes place on Dec. 9 and will run for three hours; expect to make four to six balls. The coffee/tea will be on and we will have some sweet treats on hand as well.

We keep our class sizes small so register early. The class will take place from 6:30–9:30 p.m. at The Grove. Cost is $75 and participants can register at https://coastalflowcreative.com.

JOIN BARKLEY SOUNDS CHOIR

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir will perform “A Jolly Merry Christmas” under the direction of Michael Villette this Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Alberni Valley United Church. Special guests: Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Choir, Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and the church is located at 3747 Church Street. Tickets: $15 (children under 12 free) available at The Grove, Echo Centre, choir members and at the door.

TIMBRE! CHOIR CONCERT CANCELLED

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Timbre! concert scheduled for Dec. 11, has been cancelled. If you have already purchased tickets, please email timbrechoir@gmail.com and someone will contact you immediately.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

