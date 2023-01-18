The Grove Gallery opens with ‘landmark’ exhibit

Jim Sears started incorporating artwork into his travel journals after embarking on walking tours. The Alberni Valley forester and artist will share his techniques in a workshop at The Grove Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM SEARS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove Art Gallery’s next art exhibit will feature local artists and their depictions of Alberni Valley landmarks.

Artists were invited to submit up to three pieces in any medium, and any size. The Community Arts Council is partnering with Arrowsmith Rotary, who will be sponsoring a “People’s Choice” award of $500 and an opportunity to have the chosen image featured on a puzzle. Pick your favourite piece and have the artists transport you to your favourite Alberni Landmark.

Help support local artists by visiting the gallery. “Alberni Valley Landmarks” exhibit runs until March 24.

JOURNAL IN A SKETCH BOOK

Artist Jim Sears started journaling while touring the country. Over the years he has refined his technique, and now he is going to share it in a workshop at The Grove Gallery on March 4.

“I’ve travelled a lot over the last few years with walking trips,” said the retired forester. Journaling about his trips is fairly new, he said. “I start with a pencil but I do most of them in ink. I do ink sketches and I fill them in with watercolour. I don’t usually do that when we’re travelling.”

When he retired from forestry he started painting again. He has previously held watercolour technique workshops; his latest offering will be an interactive exploration of creating and using a sketch book and or travel journal.

Participants will explore ideas and experiences of using sketchbooks including various mediums and techniques, using a sketchbook as a travel journal. Introduction of writing fitting into the sketches, use of ink and wash and colour pencils and other ideas such as felt pens, washes etc.

Bring samples of your sketchbooks and if time permits, we can create a sketch from materials/pictures you bring. This workshop takes place Saturday, March 4, 12:30-3 p.m. Cost is $55; register at The Grove. Space is limited.

‘CLIMATE CHANGE’ AT THE GROVE

“Climate Change” is the theme and title of our spring art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. Artists interested in submitting pieces (up to three) for this unique art exhibit, stop by The Grove for details.

Like our Alberni Valley Landmarks, this art exhibit is open to all artists, in any medium. Show us what you feel when you think of climate change.

Thanks to John Mayba who asked if we could hold this unique exhibit. Climate change is important topic, and a great way to stylize a piece of art to replicate what’s happening in our world today: the good, the bad and the ugly. Climate Change begins March 29 and runs until May 26. Application forms are available at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces; fee is $10 per submission.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at The Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: admincac@shawcable.com.

