The New Groovement is a 10-member dance machine from Victoria, B.C. providing Vancouver Island with funk/hip-hop vibes for the last 10 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The New Groovement is a 10-member dance machine from Victoria, B.C. providing Vancouver Island with funk/hip-hop vibes for the last 10 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The New Groovement brings dance party to Rainbow Lanes in Port Alberni

10-piece band blends elements of funk, hip hop, R&B and soul

The New Groovement will be returning to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Nov. 12 to get you out of your seat and onto the dance floor.

For the last decade, The New Groovement has been the funk, hip hop party machine of Vancouver Island that blends elements of R&B and soul, featuring a full horn section, congas, timbales, guitar, bass and drums.

The New Groovement has made their mark on B.C.’s music scene, having been nominated for Urban Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, winning Album of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards and opening for acclaimed acts such as Booker T. Jones, Five Alarm Funk and Busty and the Bass.

Reserve your seating for $20 by sending an etransfer to rainbowroom@shaw.ca or pay $20 cash at Rainbow Lanes. For more info about tickets, contact Dave at Rainbow Lanes (250-730-1967).

Live musicPort Alberni

 

The New Groovement will play Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

The New Groovement will play Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022
Next story
Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

Just Posted

The New Groovement is a 10-member dance machine providing Vancouver Island with funk/hip-hop vibes for the last 10 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The New Groovement brings dance party to Rainbow Lanes in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Black Sheep team up to take down a Surrey player during a game on Saturday, Nov. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep tie with Surrey in rugby action

Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game against Bucks

Someone cleared trees on the Bamfield Road after the Dec. 20 storm, cutting a big enough space for vehicles to pass through. STELLA PETERS PHOTO
Improving road access opening up opportunities for Bamfield