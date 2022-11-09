The New Groovement brings dance party to Rainbow Lanes in Port Alberni

The New Groovement will be returning to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Nov. 12 to get you out of your seat and onto the dance floor.

For the last decade, The New Groovement has been the funk, hip hop party machine of Vancouver Island that blends elements of R&B and soul, featuring a full horn section, congas, timbales, guitar, bass and drums.

The New Groovement has made their mark on B.C.’s music scene, having been nominated for Urban Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, winning Album of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards and opening for acclaimed acts such as Booker T. Jones, Five Alarm Funk and Busty and the Bass.

Reserve your seating for $20 by sending an etransfer to rainbowroom@shaw.ca or pay $20 cash at Rainbow Lanes. For more info about tickets, contact Dave at Rainbow Lanes (250-730-1967).

