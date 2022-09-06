The Offspring at a sold-out show in Penticton. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Offspring at a sold-out show in Penticton. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Offspring, Simple Plan roll into Victoria this fall

Canadian leg announced for Let the Bad Times Roll Tour

On the heels of soldout European summer festivals, The Offspring announced their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is coming to Canada later this year.

Featuring Canadian rockers Simple Plan, the tour will stop in Victoria at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 27.

Achieving worldwide success in the ’90s with the release of their album Smash, which sold more than 11 million copies, the multiplatinum band has sold more than 40 million albums. Their latest – Let the Bad Times Roll – is the band’s 10th studio album and the third produced by Bob Rock.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said lyricist Dexter Holland, in a statement. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Montreal’s own Simple Plan boasts worldwide sales topping 10 million, along with accolades such as the 2005 Teen Choice Award, 2006 JUNO Fan Choice Award, and the 2012 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

“We are so excited to finally be able to announce this Canadian tour with The Offspring,” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan in the same statement. “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com.

ALSO READ: Bert Kreischer bringing comedy show to Victoria this fall

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lorde, Ben Harper, Cypress Hill and Shaq to rock Victoria’s Rifflandia
Next story
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

Just Posted

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair gets ready to celebrate 75 years

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird takes a bite out of a Valley Vonka chocolate bar. Look for the Valley Vonka poster at local businesses to get your bar. (SUSIE QUINN PHOTO)
Valley Vonka: more chocolate, more golden tickets!

Green Coast Dispensary is located on the Pacific Rim Highway in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Cannabis dispensary donates $5,000 to local Indigenous youth group

Pop-up banner image