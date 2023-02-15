The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni

The Steadies will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

High-energy, four-piece Canadian power band The Steadies will be bringing the party to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17.

The Steadies mix pop-rock with world-beat, funk, and reggae, creating a sound they’ve dubbed “Island-rock.” Based in Saskatoon, the group performs more than 100 festivals and clubs internationally every year and has the unique ability to appeal to diverse audiences of all ages, genders, races and genres.

As much as they’re a band on the rise, The Steadies also have an abundance of experience and pedigree. Frontman Earl Pereira – a three-time Juno Award nominee and 9-Time WCMA winner – first broke through in the Canadian music scene with the rock group Wide Mouth Mason and opened for music icons The Rolling Stones, The Roots and The Tragically Hip.

Talented drummer and studio engineer Kurtis Schultz mixes The Steadies’ world-class recordings, and guitar virtuoso Jesse James Clark joined the group in September 2018, which sent the newly-formed trio overseas for their first European tour across Italy, Austria, and Germany. By the end of the year, The Steadies had received a wave of international press after a video went viral of Riverdale star KJ Apa jamming with the band at their show in Vancouver. The band followed through on this momentum with their third album “Tiro De Leone” in 2019.

The Steadies have continued recording, even at the height of a worldwide pandemic, which culminated with the group signing to Canada’s Bristol Records with worldwide distribution by SONY/The Orchard via Copperline.

With new band member Chris Valleau bringing a new level of funk and rock to the band’s mix, the band has released its newest single “Light Me Up” with B.C.-based artist Sanjay Saran (Delhi 2 Dublin) and its newest EP “Triquetra.”

The show at the Rainbow Room will take place Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.). Fans can reserve their space in advance by e-transferring $20 to rainbowroom@shaw.ca.

Live musicPort Alberni