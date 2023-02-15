The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni

High-energy, four-piece Canadian power band The Steadies will be bringing the party to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17.
The Steadies mix pop-rock with world-beat, funk, and reggae, creating a sound they’ve dubbed “Island-rock.”
As much as they’re a band on the rise, The Steadies also have an abundance of experience and pedigree. Frontman Earl Pereira – a three-time Juno Award nominee and 9-Time WCMA winner – first broke through in the Canadian music scene with the rock group Wide Mouth Mason and opened for music icons The Rolling Stones, The Roots and The Tragically Hip.
Talented drummer and studio engineer Kurtis Schultz mixes The Steadies’ world-class recordings, and guitar virtuoso Jesse James Clark joined the group in September 2018, which sent the newly-formed trio overseas for their first European tour across Italy, Austria, and Germany.
With new band member Chris Valleau bringing a new level of funk and rock to the band’s mix, the band has released its newest single “Light Me Up” with B.C.-based artist Sanjay Saran (Delhi 2 Dublin) and its newest EP “Triquetra.”
The show at the Rainbow Room will take place Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.). Fans can reserve their space in advance by e-transferring $20 to rainbowroom@shaw.ca.