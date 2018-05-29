The 2017 winners of the TimberWest First Nation Cultural Art Showcase—Curtis Wilson, left, Vince Smith and Richard Thomas—are pictured in this photo collage. SUBMITTED PHOTO

TimberWest seeks artists for First Nations art showcase

TimberWest has issued a call for artists for its First Nation Cultural Art Showcase program, and has extended the deadline from May 25 to Friday, June 8.

“We are looking for three First Nation artists to represent one of the three major language groups on Vancouver Island (Nuu-chah-nulth territory, Kwakwaka’wakw territory and Coast Salish Territory),” TimberWest spokesperson Monica Bailey said.

The three artists will create eight to 12 pieces of commissioned work for TimberWest, and have an opportunity to showcase some commissioned work and their own art catalogue at a two-week art show at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria. An opening reception will be jointly hosted by the RBCM and TimberWest.

Additional perks of the program include media coverage, photography and videography, travel compensation and accommodation for the opening reception and more.

To apply, artists must:

· Provide a 250 words or less piece about themselves and their art. Include a photograph of themselves with the artwork.

· Include a sample of artwork as a link, PDF or JPG.

· Commit to dates – June 21, one full week in July or August, and two full days in mid-September (firm dates to be provided once artists are selected).

Applications can be sent to Art@TimberWest.com.

