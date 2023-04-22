Timbre! Choir prepares to sing at the Olympic Torch Ceremony in Port Alberni and Tofino in 2010. The choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an April 30th concert. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Timbre! Choir prepares to sing at the Olympic Torch Ceremony in Port Alberni and Tofino in 2010. The choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an April 30th concert. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Timbre! Choir returns for 50th anniversary performance

Port Alberni choir will hold milestone event on April 30

Timbre! Choir definitely has “Something to Sing About” as it presents a concert in celebration of its 50 years of offering choral music in the Alberni Valley.

The milestone performance takes place on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre (4000 Roger St.).

The choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, will be joined by special guests Danielle Marcinek on piano, Ken Lister on bass, and Dave Auld on drums. The program will include choir and audience favourites over the years with special tributes to two former musical directors.

Timbre! has been incredibly fortunate to have been led by extremely talented and highly acclaimed directors and clinicians throughout its history. Each director has had their own musical speciality. Edward Norman is a world-renowned organist and conducted the choir from 1978 to 1981. Patricia Miller conducted the choir for over 33 years and has received acclaim in choral circles, as a piano teacher, clinician and adjudicator.

Rosemary Lindsay, the current musical director, is a well-known singer and voice teacher at Vancouver Island University.

“Timbre! Choir is extremely grateful for the support of this community for 50 years and invites you all to join us at our milestone celebration,” a choir spokesperson said.

For ticket information, please go to www.timbrechoir.ca.

Alberni ValleyLive musicPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: David Bowie, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and Smokey

Just Posted

Research is underway in order to help replenish diminishing kelp forests on the B.C. coast. Unsplash/contributed photo
Island’s kelp forests battle climate change, offer crucial environmental resources

Timbre! Choir prepares to sing at the Olympic Torch Ceremony in Port Alberni and Tofino in 2010. The choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an April 30th concert. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Timbre! Choir returns for 50th anniversary performance

Corinne Moore and Bill Brown from Alberni Valley Employment Centre had a display set up at the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program Career Fair on March 12, 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
WorkBC, NETP collaborate on Port Alberni career fair

Looking north along Victoria Quay, showing “Island Coach Lines” and “Kooty’s Deluxe Foods”. “Three Sister’s Café” and “Alberni City Hall” is to the left across Victoria Quay. These businesses were between Johnston Road and Southgate Street. circa 1950. (PHOTO PN16282 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
Jon-Lee Kootnekoff’s return to Port Alberni brings back memories

Pop-up banner image