Timbre! Choir returns for 50th anniversary performance

Timbre! Choir prepares to sing at the Olympic Torch Ceremony in Port Alberni and Tofino in 2010. The choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an April 30th concert. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Timbre! Choir definitely has “Something to Sing About” as it presents a concert in celebration of its 50 years of offering choral music in the Alberni Valley.

The milestone performance takes place on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre (4000 Roger St.).

The choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, will be joined by special guests Danielle Marcinek on piano, Ken Lister on bass, and Dave Auld on drums. The program will include choir and audience favourites over the years with special tributes to two former musical directors.

Timbre! has been incredibly fortunate to have been led by extremely talented and highly acclaimed directors and clinicians throughout its history. Each director has had their own musical speciality. Edward Norman is a world-renowned organist and conducted the choir from 1978 to 1981. Patricia Miller conducted the choir for over 33 years and has received acclaim in choral circles, as a piano teacher, clinician and adjudicator.

Rosemary Lindsay, the current musical director, is a well-known singer and voice teacher at Vancouver Island University.

“Timbre! Choir is extremely grateful for the support of this community for 50 years and invites you all to join us at our milestone celebration,” a choir spokesperson said.

For ticket information, please go to www.timbrechoir.ca.

