Totally Twain comes to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

Totally Twain, the only Shania Twain tribute show touring western Canada right now, stops at Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)

Canadian country music icon Shania Twain is experiencing a career rebirth with a residency in Las Vegas and a new album.

The timing is perfect for Totally Twain, a tribute band featuring vocalist Michelle Reed of White Rock.

Totally Twain is coming to Port Alberni for a show on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Rainbow Room.

“She’s so relevant right now,” said Reed, who has loved Twain’s music since she first broke onto the country scene with an eponymous album in April 1993.

“I’ve been singing her songs for many, many years and I grew up in that era,” she said.

While Reed and her band are seasoned musicians, Totally Twain is a new tribute show for them. “This is a new tribute show that just rolled out in April of this year,” Reed said in a phone interview with the Alberni Valley News. “The Rainbow Room will be our ninth show. We’re the only Shania Twain tribute in western Canada right now.”

Tickets for Totally Twain are available in advance at the Rainbow Room on Fourth Avenue, online at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Tickets are $25 each. The show starts at 9 p.m. and features two, one-hour sets and half a dozen costume changes.

“It’s a great show to get a whole bunch of ladies together to go wild,” says Reed.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni