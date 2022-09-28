Totally Twain, the only Shania Twain tribute show touring western Canada right now, stops at Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)

Totally Twain, the only Shania Twain tribute show touring western Canada right now, stops at Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)

Totally Twain comes to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

Shania Twain tribute band brings new music, classics to stage Sept. 30

Canadian country music icon Shania Twain is experiencing a career rebirth with a residency in Las Vegas and a new album.

The timing is perfect for Totally Twain, a tribute band featuring vocalist Michelle Reed of White Rock.

Totally Twain is coming to Port Alberni for a show on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Rainbow Room.

“She’s so relevant right now,” said Reed, who has loved Twain’s music since she first broke onto the country scene with an eponymous album in April 1993.

“I’ve been singing her songs for many, many years and I grew up in that era,” she said.

While Reed and her band are seasoned musicians, Totally Twain is a new tribute show for them. “This is a new tribute show that just rolled out in April of this year,” Reed said in a phone interview with the Alberni Valley News. “The Rainbow Room will be our ninth show. We’re the only Shania Twain tribute in western Canada right now.”

Tickets for Totally Twain are available in advance at the Rainbow Room on Fourth Avenue, online at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Tickets are $25 each. The show starts at 9 p.m. and features two, one-hour sets and half a dozen costume changes.

“It’s a great show to get a whole bunch of ladies together to go wild,” says Reed.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

 

Michelle Reed and her three-member band bring Totally Twain, a Shania Twain tribute show, to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)

Michelle Reed and her three-member band bring Totally Twain, a Shania Twain tribute show, to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Promo Monkey’ a B.C. man’s glimpse inside the world of rock stars and record-selling

Just Posted

Michelle Reed and her three-member band bring Totally Twain, a Shania Twain tribute show, to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)
Totally Twain comes to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Neighbours not happy with proposed changes for Sproat Lake Landing

Firefighters attend the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Ceremony in Ottawa. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Fallen Alberni Valley firefighters honoured in Ottawa

Gitxsan residential school survivors drum and dance before a march in Port Alberni on Sept. 30, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Events planned for Orange Shirt Day in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image