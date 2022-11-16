Tribute act unpacks David Bowie experience across Vancouver Island

Syl Thompson and band Ground Control perform in Victoria, Nanaimo and Campbell River

Syl Thompson and band Ground Control will bring back ‘the definitive Bowie experience’ to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Submitted photo)

Syl Thompson and band Ground Control will bring back ‘the definitive Bowie experience’ to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Submitted photo)

Victoria-based musician Syl Thompson and his band Ground Control are set to once again pay tribute to the late and great David Bowie this weekend.

According to a release for the show, the group has been paying tribute to Bowie’s music since the early ’80s with pride and respect.

“Thompson embodies Bowie’s musical style and persona; in fact, he has been acclaimed as providing the most credible and realistic Bowie experience in North America … The show is eerily close to hearing and seeing Bowie himself,” noted the release.

A Night Of Bowie: The Definitive Bowie Experience will celebrate the extensive list of memorable hits spanning from the ’70s to early ’90s, although not exclusively.

The experience, as presented by Ghostfinger Productions, will see shows in Victoria and Campbell River on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, respectively. Thompson and his band also perform this Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Port Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket are $49, and can be purchased online at www.porttheatre.com.

READ MORE: Barbie goes glam rock to honour David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley arts council’s Mistletoe Market returns in new location
Next story
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Just Posted

Riley Young shows off some of the ornaments at her table during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50 years in Port Alberni

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ponders rent bank program

Michelle Frost from Coastal Flow Creative will lead a workshop on sea glass scapes, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Grove at Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHELLE FROST)
ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley arts council’s Mistletoe Market returns in new location

Nuu-chah-nulth artist Gordon Dick, right, hosts the Alberni Valley’s Creative Sector Conversation Café at Ahtsik Gallery on Nov. 3, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY COMMUNITY FUTURES)
Conversation Café gets the dialogue flowing about Alberni Valley arts scene