One Hot Latin Night will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20

Come and try Latin dancing at Beaver Creek Community Hall this month. ALEX PROIMOS PHOTO, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Come get away for one night of Latin food, music, dance and drinks on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Beaver Creek Community Hall.

One Hot Latin Night is being put on to support one of the members of the Beaver Creek Community Club and share her culture with the rest of the community. Beaver Creek Community Club is a not for profit that runs the Beaver Creek Community Hall.

DJ CC will be mixing the Latin vibes all night and a dance lesson will be provided to get you in the groove.

$15 tickets (on sale at Pete’s Mountain Meats) include admission, an authentic Chilean pork sandwich and the dance lesson.

The community hall is located at 8505 Beaver Creek Road. Doors for the dance open at 7 p.m. and the event runs until 12 a.m.