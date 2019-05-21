Jordan Simpson, left, and Nyah Fox will be headed to Chilliwack for a provincial dance festival. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Two Port Alberni dancers headed to provincials

Jordan Simpson and Nyah Fox dance at Elite Dance Academy

Two Port Alberni dancers will be headed to a provincial competition later this month.

Nyah Fox, 16, and Jordan Simpson, 15, both dance at Elite Dance Academy in Port Alberni. As a result of their performances at the North Island Festival of Performing Arts, they have both been selected to represent their area at the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which takes place in Chilliwack from May 26-30.

“All the festivals send their best dancers to the competition,” explained Sara Fox, who is Nyah’s mother.

“This year, two of them happened to be from Port Alberni.”

Neither of the dancers is new to competition. Simpson, who is a level 2 modern representative, won first place at the 2017 provincials in Kamloops. Nyah, who will be competing in level 3 stage, has earned a provincial spot twice before. Both girls have been dancing since they were three years old.

“I like the feeling I get when I’m on stage,” said Simpson. “It’s out of this world.”

Nyah, meanwhile, said that her favourite part of dancing is the people she has met.

“It’s like a second home and an escape from whatever else is going on,” she said.

The two dancers will also be performing a duet together for the upcoming Synergy Dance Competition Provincials called “The Temp and the Receptionist.” They qualified for the finals, which take place on May 25 in the Lower Mainland, with a recent performance in Duncan.

“They’ve been doing really well together, as well as apart,” said Sara.

