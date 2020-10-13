Two writers featured at virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Two writers will take the virtual stage at the next Alberni Valley Words on Fire open mic and spoken word event on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Poet Lozan Yamolky is the author of three poetry books: I’m No Hero and Counting Waves, through Silver Bow Publishing, and Dreamers Needed, self-published through McNally Robinson in 2019. Lozan was one of the recipients of the Distinguished Poet Award from Writer International Network Canada in 2018 and was the first prize winner of the 2019 Rabindranath Tagore Poetry Contest (Peace Treaty). She was also commissioned by the DaCapo Chamber Choir in 2017 to write about the refugee experience. Lozan is Kurdish, born and raised in Baghdad—she immigrated to Canada in 1995. She is a freelance interpreter living in Vancouver.

Writer Haley Healey is a high school counsellor, registered clinical counsellor, and the author of On Their Own Terms: True Stories of Trailblazing Women of Vancouver Island.

On Their Own Terms is a fascinating collection of concise stories about 21 courageous, independent and diverse women who shaped the history of Vancouver Island.

A self-proclaimed trailblazing woman herself, Healey has taught in isolated fly-in communities, guided whitewater canoe expeditions and plays the violin. She has an avid interest in wild places and unconventional people and has appeared on Into the Wild, an outdoor adventure radio show on CHLY (Nanaimo’s campus-community radio station).

The public is invited to tune in via Zoom on Wednesday by following the links at www.charslanding.com. The open mic is open to the public: please register and sign up for a five-minute spot at avwordsonfire@gmail.com. The event begins at 7 p.m.

