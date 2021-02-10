Ashley Marston’s award winning photo of Justin Webber bonding with his newborn baby Junia, and his daughters Evelyn, Olivia, and Avery. (Ashley Marston photo)

Ashley Marston’s award winning photo of Justin Webber bonding with his newborn baby Junia, and his daughters Evelyn, Olivia, and Avery. (Ashley Marston photo)

Vancouver Island birth photographer wins international competition

Ashley Marston’s winning photo ‘Daddy’s Girls’ captured Ladysmith’s family welcoming their newborn

Chemainus birth photographer Ashley Marston has won first place in the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers (IAPBP) annual photo competition.

RELATED: Ashley Marston has found her passion in birth photography

Marston’s photo titled ‘Daddy’s Girls’ features Ladysmith’s Justin Webber with his daughters Avery, Evelyn, Olivia, and newborn baby girl, Junia, shortly after she was birthed by her mother Nikki.

“Ashley has been taking pictures of our family since 2014,” Nikki said. “It’s been amazing. Ashley has been there to photograph the birth of three of my kids. It’s been really cool that she’s gotten to watch my family grow over the years.”

Junia was birthed at home in May 2020. She had been lying breech until 39 weeks, and the Webbers thought they would have to give birth by c-section. COVID-19 protocols would have only allowed one visitor in the hospital, which would have forced them to cancel their plans with Marston, and left them scrambling to organize child care.

“But at the last second Junia turned around, and everything was good to go. We actually called Ashley at about midnight after an hour of labour,” Nikki said.

The now internationally recognized photo was taken around 3 a.m. that night in their Ladysmith home.

“Nikki gave birth beautifully and joyfully to this baby in the birthing pool in her living room with all of her girls and her husband surrounding her. It was incredible,” Marston said.

“Just before I left the dad crawled into bed and put the baby on his chest, the girls crowded around, and I snuck in for one last shot. That was it. I left as the sun was coming up.”

Marston has been working as a birth photographer in the Cowichan Valley since 2014. She has worked with families from North Nanaimo to Victoria, but does most of her work in Cowichan. Her birth photography previously earned accolades from National Geographic 2018.

RELATED: Two of Chemainus photographer Marston’s images picked among National Geographic’s 2018 elite

RELATED: Marston brings breastfeeding awareness project to Cowichan

Two other photos from Marston were recognized in the IAPBP competition. Her photos ‘Home Birth in a Pandemic’ and ‘When Time Stands Still’ were given honourable mentions. ‘Daddy’s Girls’ was also picked as the Member’s Choice in the Postpartum category.

For the Webber family, the international recognition has put a spring in their step, but what matters most to them is the precious memory that Marston captured.

“When I look at the picture I’m reminded of the togetherness that we’ve experienced together during the pandemic, and I really hope that other people can see this picture and be reminded of the good things that have happened for them during this time,” Nikki said.

For more of Ashley Marston’s work visit: www.ashleymarstonbirthphotography.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mary Wilson of the Supremes dead at 76

Just Posted

Jamie Amos of Port Alberni speaks to Fred Fox, brother of the late Terry Fox, via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Amos was presented with a 40-year pin and other 40th-anniversary memorabilia for raising money for the run every year since 1981. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni man earns accolades for 40 years of dedication to Terry Fox Run

Jamie Amos receives thanks, memorabilia from Fox family

Todd Laplante cleans some of his beekeeping equipment at his Port Alberni home. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni beekeeper hopes to rebuild hives

GoFundMe started to cover the cost of building new colonies

San Group owner Kamal Sanghera, centre, points out the uses of the press building, where glulam—glued laminated lumber—will be assembled at the lumber company’s new remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni. Sanghera, his brother Suki, right, manager Bruce Molander and mayor Sharie Minions tour the reman plant on Feb. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group’s reman plant in Port Alberni weeks away from completion

Federal travel restrictions hold up final inspections by visiting technicians

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Former Hupacasath chief councillor pleads guilty

Four incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020

The Port Alberni Wounded Warriors team, led by Dave Nesbitt, runs down Third Avenue during a practice run on Feb. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warriors team runs through Port Alberni

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

A red dress hangs on the side of the highway near Campbell River. Groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing/Murdered Indigenous women on the island. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
Red dresses hang across Vancouver Island to keep missing women front of mind

Advocates concerned incidents o Vancouver Island Murdered/Missing Women & Girls under-reported

Ashley Marston’s award winning photo of Justin Webber bonding with his newborn baby Junia, and his daughters Evelyn, Olivia, and Avery. (Ashley Marston photo)
Vancouver Island birth photographer wins international competition

Ashley Marston’s winning photo ‘Daddy’s Girls’ captured Ladysmith’s family welcoming their newborn

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)
Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Incident happened on Poplar Street on Monday night

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Most Read