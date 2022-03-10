Vancouver Island farm to be featured on cable network series

A new gardening documentary series on cable television will feature Royston’s Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden on one of its first episodes.

Visionary Gardeners launched Monday March 7 on Vision TV.

The show travels from province to province, visiting various gardens, and highlighting some of the unique “personal innovations and visions to gardening” offered by the featured guests. In each episode, Visionary Gardeners will introduce the viewer to two visionary gardeners, who share their individual stories and ‘eureka’ moments when they knew they were on the right path.

“As the pandemic has proceeded, we have all had to adapt, to cope and to manage in various ways,” said Chanchal Cabrera who, along with her husband, Thierry Vrain, own Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden. “For many, many people the garden and the outdoors have been critical in keeping them sane through these challenging times… suddenly plants are trendy.

“Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden is very pleased to be showcasing the practice of horticulture therapy and intentional healing in the garden. The purpose and mandate of our garden is to grow food and medicine, and to provide a healing environment for all sorts of people with health challenges or barriers. ”

The episode featuring Innisfree Farm and Botanical Garden will air at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21 on Vision TV. For more info on Visionary Gardeners and to see the series trailer, visit visionarygardeners.ca

