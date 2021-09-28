Vancouver Island-filmed show ‘Maid’ premieres Friday on Netflix

10-part series filmed mostly in and around Greater Victoria starts Oct. 1

The Netflix series Maid shot in Sidney in November 2020. It premieres Oct. 1. (Bob Orchard photo)

Greater Victoria residents are sure to recognize some local sites if they choose to watch Maid when it premieres on Netflix Friday (Oct. 1).

The 10-part Netflix and Warner Bros series was filmed around the region throughout 2020 and 2021 in locations including the Sidney Pier and Greater Canadian Dollar Store, Helmcken Market in View Royal, and Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich.

Based on author Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the series promises an unflinching account of a mother’s journey from the middle-class into the domain of the working poor.

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future,” reads the Netflix description.

Alex, the young mother, is played by Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), while her own mother is played by Andie MacDowell (Sex, Lies and Videotapes, and Groundhog Day). Alex’s father Hank is played by Billy Burke (Twilight).

The show also boasts well-known producers, such as Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya) and Bonnie Benwick (Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol). Actress Margot Robbie has also taken on an executive producer role with the series.

A pre-release review by Rolling Stone Magazine gives Maid four out of fives stars.

