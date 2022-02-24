Vancouver Island musician rekindles the flame with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Ryan McMahon newest album, One More Fire, comes out on April 22

Ladysmith local Ryan McMahon is bringing his musical stylings to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (Courtesty of Ryan McMahon)

Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Ryan McMahon recalls the feeling of new love in his latest release, One More Fire, available in Canada online on April 22, 2022 through Elbowroom Recordings Ltd.

Rekindling the flame of his career, McMahon is edging toward towns across Western Canada this winter. He anticipates the continued COVID-19 protocol announcements with both trepidation and a glimmer of hope. McMahon hopes to drive back through the prairies to reconnect this country under the rubber in March.

As a solo act or as a part of a harmonically passion-driven trio, McMahon has been giving memorable performances for more than 20 years, sharing the stage with a myriad of artists (Burton Cummings and Buffy Ste. Marie, Mother Mother and Aaron Pritchett). McMahon has proven himself to be a charismatic Canadian chameleon.

He will be starting his tour with a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni, a venue that he has visited before.

The show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are available online at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

