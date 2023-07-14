Lauren Spencer-Smith’s debut album ‘Mirror’ will be released on Friday, July 14. (www.laurenspencersmith.com)

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s debut album ‘Mirror’ will be released on Friday, July 14. (www.laurenspencersmith.com)

Vancouver Island pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith releasing album, starting world tour

‘Mirror’ released July 14

Vancouver Island’s singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith is premiering her music to the world.

The 19-year-old pop star’s debut album Mirror releases across multiple streaming platforms on Friday, July 14 – the same day she starts her four-and-a half month intercontinental tour through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She will perform two Canadian concerts: Toronto on July 17 and Vancouver on Aug. 17.

“I’ve been working on this album for years,” said Spencer-Smith in a release. “It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I put into words.”

According to the release, the album “tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.”

Spencer-Smith’s latest single That Part has been streamed nearly 20 million times on Spotify alone since it dropped in late May, and the accompanying music video has been viewed more than 800,000 times since it came out on June 29.

The 15-track album also includes the singer’s earlier hits such as Fingers Crossed, Flowers, Narcissist and Best Friend Break Up.

Earlier this year, Spencer-Smith was nominated for Juno’s Artist of the Year award, as well as a TikTok Juno Fan Choice award.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith receives two Juno Awards nominations


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
Next story
Influence of comic books examined in new art exhibit in Nanaimo

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley’s rural residents could face city water rate increase

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s debut album ‘Mirror’ will be released on Friday, July 14. (www.laurenspencersmith.com)
Vancouver Island pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith releasing album, starting world tour

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Work resuming as tentative 4-year deal reached in B.C. port strike

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union and employers consider mediator’s deal that would end B.C. port strike