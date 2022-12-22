The Vancouver Island Short Film Festival is returning to the Malaspina Theatre next year and submissions are now open. (Stock photo)

The Vancouver Island Short Film Festival is returning to the Malaspina Theatre next year and submissions are now open. (Stock photo)

Vancouver Island Short Film Festival accepting submissions for next year

Local filmmakers can submit work for free, with two spaces reserved for Island-made films

Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Short Film Festival is asking local, national and international filmmakers to send in their work.

According to a press release, short film entries for next year’s festival must be submitted by Feb. 1. and can be up to 15 minutes in length, including credits. The festival welcomes all genres and styles and seeks to promote the work of filmmakers of diverse backgrounds and identities, noted the release.

The festival will be held in late April at Vancouver Island University’s Malaspina Theatre for two days, and will also be simultaneously streamed online and viewable around the world.

“After two successful online festivals, we’re looking forward to finally returning to a live, in-person event. We’ve missed the energy and generosity of the theatre audience,” said festival co-founder and board president Johnny Blakeborough in the release. “But we’re also excited to continue offering our virtual event for those members of our audience who can’t otherwise make it.”

Next year’s festival will also feature Q-and-A sessions with filmmakers, as well as an award ceremony for several categories including best film, best performance and people’s choice.

The release also noted that VISFF will reserves two spots of its program for Island filmmakers and invites local filmmakers to submit their films for free – entry waivers for Island filmmakers can be obtained via e-mail to submissions@visff.com.

Entry forms for all other filmmakers can be submitted through FilmFreeway. More information can be found on the VISFF website.

READ MORE: Regional filmmakers fare well at Vancouver Island Short Film Festival


Film industry

