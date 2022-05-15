Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Fingers Crossed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage during the Junos Awards broadcast May 15. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Fingers Crossed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage during the Junos Awards broadcast May 15. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Vancouver Island singer performs hit single at Juno awards

Lauren Spencer-Smith sings ‘Fingers Crossed’ as part of Canada’s biggest night of music

Canada’s biggest night of music featured a performance by a Nanaimo singer whose star continues to rise.

Lauren Spencer-Smith sang her platinum single Fingers Crossed during the event, broadcast Sunday, May 15, from Toronto’s outdoor Budweiser Stage.

She also presented the Arkells with the Group of the Year award.

Spencer-Smith, the former American Idol contestant who is getting ready to headline a series of shows internationally next month, was one of 11 performers at the Junos. Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire were some of the other acts to take the stage.

Charlotte Cardin was the award show’s big winner, taking home four Juno awards including Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Artist of the Year.

As well, Shawn Mendes made a special appearance to receive the International Achievement Award and the Fan Choice Award, and Deborah Cox performed a medley of songs as she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Jessia won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Haviah Mighty won Best Rap Album of the Year.

The Junos were hosted by actor Simu Liu.

“The hotly anticipated event featured exhilarating performances from the nation’s biggest movers in music along with appearances from some of Canada’s most recognizable personalities,” noted a press release.

For more information, visit www.junoawards.ca or www.cbcmusic.ca/junos.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith tops iTunes chart with new single


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsMusic

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Victoria’s Capital City Comic Con announces celebrity guests

Just Posted

A “Stop Work” order was placed outside of the Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni in April 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni city council moves forward with code of conduct

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Increase in vandalism drives up property crime numbers in Port Alberni

Environment Canada says yesterday was the coldest May 12 since 1911 in Nanaimo and Port Alberni. (News Bulletin file)
Chilly conditions break century-old temperature records in Nanaimo, Port Alberni

Carl Poole, left, from ADSS and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $1,000 donation from Save-On-Foods manager James Arbouw and assistant manager Trent Clay, May 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Save-On-Foods ‘rounds up’ donation for Port Alberni high school’s breakfast program