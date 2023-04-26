Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Vancouver Island singer selected to advance to semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Raymond Salgado will appear on an episode May 9 when viewers can cast votes

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado will grace television screens once more as a semifinalist for Canada’s Got Talent.

Yesterday, the reality talent show’s judges, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus, selected the acts to move on in the national competition.

Salgado first appeared on April 11 and impressed all four judges with his rendition of Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning him ‘yeses’ across the board.

The 24-year-old singer is one of three performers from B.C., and only one of two Vancouver Islanders, who get to return to the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. In the coming weeks, he will be pitted against 18 other acts, ranging from dance crews and musical performers to magicians, a dog trainer and ventriloquist.

According to a social media post from the singer, he will next appear on Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m., when viewers can cast their votes for their favourite acts.

In his post, Salgado thanked all of those who have supported his journey so far and said this is “just the beginning to many amazing things.”

Further information on the show and semifinalists can be found at www.citytv.com.


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni
Next story
Freddie Mercury’s eclectic collection of ‘clutter’ for sale

Just Posted

This photo from June 1958 shows Bronson’s Hardware burning on Johnston Road. This is one of 24,000 photos that can be found in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13886 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
QUINN’S QUIPS: A Look Back feature isn’t just a history lesson

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans celebrated from the Alberni Valley Multiplex as the Bulldogs opened the scoring in Game 7 on Tuesday, April 25. (SCREENSHOT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs move on to next round after Game 7 win against Surrey

Canadian rock legends Honeymoon Suite will be the headliner for the Funtastic Music Festival in Port Alberni in 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni

Brad DeClercq, owner of Starboard Grill at Harbour Quay, is frustrated at the lack of commercial recycling in Port Alberni. (April 21, 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni restaurateur laments lack of commercial recycling service