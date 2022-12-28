Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)

Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

Lauren Spencer-Smith is set to perform latest singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers

Rising pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith, from Port Alberni, will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 during the star-studded event this coming weekend.

Spencer-Smith will showcase her vocal talent with her latest singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers as part of the Disneyland Resort lineup on Dec. 31, alongside Grammy award-winning singer Ciara, indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums, and country music duo Maddie and Tae.

Last year’s Rockin’ Eve event garnered 24.2 million viewers in the quarter-hour leading up to the countdown, according to a release.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air on this Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on the ABC network.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at MTV Video Music Awards


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

New Year's

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

Just Posted

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break

A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)
Missing Nanaimo teen who didn’t come home for Christmas may be in Port Alberni