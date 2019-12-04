Kele Fleming taken during a break from writing some of the songs on the recent album. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vancouver Island singers warm up a winter night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Singer/songwriter Kele Fleming and indie bard Aaron Trory to perform Dec. 7

Vancouver Island artists Kele Fleming and Aaron Trory will offer an evening of inspirational tales to warm up a winter night at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec 7.

Singer/songwriter Kele Fleming’s warm stage persona and gift for storytelling delivers an experience not soon forgotten.

She will be performing material from her upcoming album “The Song I’ll Write for My Whole Life,” recorded at The Warehouse Studios with Juno-recognized engineer Sheldon Zaharko.

Fleming will be joined on Saturday by indie bard Aaron Trory, who tells modern stories with quirky heartfelt sincerity. Originally from Salt Spring Island, he’s now a fixture on the Vancouver scene where he’s released indie gems like “Gastown Girl” and “How Dare you (Do What’s Best for You).”

His sophomore album, Zombie Sunflowers, is available on CD and all streaming platforms. In addition to his solo work, he is working on a new single with duo Mully & Sculder due for release soon.

Doors open at Char’s Landing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the showdate ($10 for kids 12 and under).

Tickets can be purchased by phone (778-421-2427) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

