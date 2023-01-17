Cellist Ariel Barnes will guest with the Vancouver Island Symphony during their fourth seasonal concert ‘Appassionato’ at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

Cellist Ariel Barnes will guest with the Vancouver Island Symphony during their fourth seasonal concert ‘Appassionato’ at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island Symphony to play with great emotion in upcoming concert

Appassionato concert on Jan. 21 will feature guest cellist and guest conductor

As implied by its name, Vancouver Island Symphony’s fourth seasonal concert will have its orchestra ‘perform with a great amount of emotion.’

According to a release for the show, VIS’ Appassionato will be held at the Port Theatre on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.

Not only will the concert host guest conductor Jonathan Girard and guest cellist Ariel Barnes, it will also showcase the work of female composers Dorothy Chang and Fanny Mendelssohn.

Barnes, whose career as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician throughout Europe, North America and Asia, will perform Invisible Distance by Chang and Overture in C Major by Mendelssohn.

“Appassionato best describes this programme starting with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite,” read the release. “And to make it a family affair – we perform Fanny Mendelssohn’s brother, Felix’s ‘Italian’ Symphony.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.porttheatre.com.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island Symphony conductor stepping down


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Classical musicLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coastal folk singer makes a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni
Next story
The Grove Gallery opens with ‘landmark’ exhibit

Just Posted

Tyson Pauze of the Oceanside Generals attempts to block a shot from Carson Steel of the Port Alberni Bombers during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Generals

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur speaks to NIC nursing students taking part in a field school. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New initiative at North Island College brings Indigenous focus beyond the classroom

Vancouver Island Regional Library is hosting a Scratch coding contest for young women to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education. The contest runs until March 31. (News Bulletin file)
EDITORIAL: Libraries change with the times to remain relevant

Jim Sears started incorporating artwork into his travel journals after embarking on walking tours. The Alberni Valley forester and artist will share his techniques in a workshop at The Grove Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM SEARS)
The Grove Gallery opens with ‘landmark’ exhibit